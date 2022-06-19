When Gary Rabine started out as a kid building a business, he’d go door to door in his neighborhood looking for work.
As he landed more and more jobs, Rabine expanded his business of seal coating and putting down driveways into other services like air-conditioning maintenance and snow removal.
Decades later, the 59-year-old Rabine presides over 13 enterprises known collectively as the Rabine Group.
“The paving business is still the biggest we do,” he said. “We’ve paved parking lots in every state, including Alaska and Hawaii.”
Rabine insists he’ll “never retire” from overseeing businesses with 400-450 employees and $150 million in annual revenues. But he’s currently on hiatus “because I’m running for governor.”
One of six candidates for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, he cites his private-sector success as a huge advantage in pursuing the governor’s office.
He contends that state government in Illinois needs to be rebuilt to save it from financial and political failure, and that he has the skills for the job.
“I’m exactly the opposite of (incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B.) Pritzker. That’s what we need,” he said.
Rabine describes Pritzker’s tenure as four years of failure, citing pension and budget debts, a hostile business climate and people leaving the state.
“I want my kids and everybody’s kids to stay in Illinois,” he said.
One key problem that must be addressed, he said, is making Illinois’ business climate more attractive to job creators. That means, he said, modifying regulations that stop or slow development.
As someone who’s made a career of building “blue-collar businesses,” Rabin said, “I understand regulations like no one else in this race.”
Regarding Illinois’ horrendous public-pension debts, Rabin said the current system is “unsustainable” and eventually will crash. The fiscal realities, he said, require Illinois to keep its obligations to retirees or members of the current pension system while moving state employees to 401(k) savings plans that private-sector workers have.
He blasts Pritzker’s “green energy” plans as precursors to energy brownouts and said Illinois should rely on carbon-based energy like coal, nuclear and oil until the free market proves wind and solar energy are viable solutions.
Under Pritzker, he said, “we’re going to end good energy” and end up “like California.”
Finally, Rabin said he was distressed to watch how Pritzker used statewide mandates, including shutdowns, to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He said Pritzker acted like an autocrat, enforcing policies that studies have shown were not just ineffective, but also counter-productive to public health and people’s pocketbooks.
As one of the six candidates for his party’s nomination, Rabine’s standing in polls is very low. He disputes their accuracy, describes himself as “the only guy who can win the general election” and uses the phrase “when I win” when discussing policy proposals.
He said as governor, he will act as a “servant leader,” a role crucial that requires listening to all voices and making fact-based decisions.
Rabine, who lives in McHenry County, is the father of four children. His wife died last year after a long illness. He said he was educated not in college but “in the world of hard knocks” and cited his personal experience as evidence of what’s wrong with Illinois and why he’s the man to fix it.
Seven of his 13 businesses, he said, “would make more more in any other state around us.”
But he said he’s not leaving because “I’m stubborn.”