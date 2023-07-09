A downstate judge who drew nationwide criticism for his handling of a sexual assault case has been retained in office by voters and reinstated to his criminal court assignment.
But Adams County Circuit Judge Robert Adrian is hardly out of the woods.
He faces a three-day hearing (Nov. 7-9) before the seven-member Illinois Courts Commission on judicial misconduct charges that could cost him his job.
Adrian’s problems stem from an October 2021 bench trial he conducted in which he first found the 18-year-old defendant guilty of a crime carrying a mandatory prison sentence and then later reversed the guilty verdict after stating a prison sentence was too harsh.
But the most serious charge against Adrian is that he presented “false testimony” about the controversy during a hearing before the Illinois Judicial Inquiry.
In two recent cases, two circuit judges — St. Clair County’s Ronald Duebbert and DuPage County’s Robert O’Shea — were summarily removed from office after commissioners concluded the two judges were not truthful in their testimony. The commission found it was intolerable to retain in office a judge who falsely testified.
In the criminal case, Adrian found Drew Clinton guilty of a criminal sexual assault that occurred at a high school graduation party he and the 16-year-old victim attended. The sexual assault occurred after the girl consumed too much alcohol and passed out.
Under Illinois law, Clinton faced a minimum four-year prison sentence.
Adrian apparently did not realize at the time he returned the guilty verdict that it required a prison sentence. At a subsequent sentencing hearing, he said “the court will not do that” because there is “no way for what happened in this case that” Clinton should go to prison.
After discussing the issue in court, Adrian reversed the criminal sexual assault conviction and ordered Clinton released from jail. He said the 148 days Clinton spent behind bars was “plenty of punishment.”
Community members, particularly the victim and her family members, were outraged by Adrian’s decision. News accounts that went nationwide generated public criticism and protests.
The JIB ultimately charged Adrian with demeaning his judicial office by refusing to follow the law, specifically accusing him of reversing a guilty verdict “to prevent the defendant from serving a mandatory prison sentence.”
In filing the charges, the JIB is relying on excerpts of transcripts of Adrian’s comments. In response, Adrian “denies all characterization of the record and incomplete citations,” stating that “the full transcript is the best evidence of what” he said.
The JIB also alleges that Adrian lied when he “testified that his decision to reverse his finding of guilty was based upon the evidence and his conclusion” the state had not proved Clinton’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Adrian flatly denies misleading the JIB, although the court transcript suggests that is what he did.
After the controversy, Adrian was reassigned from criminal court to small claims, a clear demotion. He was returned to criminal court in January 2023.
Judicial misconduct cases like this are rare. Indeed, the Adrian case is the only one the seven-member commission has on its docket.
In situations like this, complaints about a judge’s behavior are investigated by the Judicial Inquiry Board. If the board finds evidence of wrongdoing, it files charges against the judge before the courts commission.
Ultimately, a JIB lawyer presents evidence to the commission in a trial-like hearing in which the accused is represented by a lawyer who presents a defense. The commission is made up of five judges — one Supreme Court justice, two appellate court justices and two circuit judges — plus two citizen members.
In Adrian’s case, the two non-judicial commissioners are lawyer Aurora Abella-Austriaco and Paula Wolff, a non-lawyer long involved in government and education.
It’s unclear who from the Illinois Supreme Court will sit on the panel, because Supreme Court Justice P. Scott Neville, the commission chairman, and Justice David Overstreet, Neville’s designated substitute, have recused themselves from the case for undisclosed reasons.