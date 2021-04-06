Freedom can look chaotic, no matter what the venue.
So it is that today’s college men’s basketball transfer scene has all the earmarks of anarchy. It’s not just the U.S.-Mexican border that is bursting at the seams with hopeful transfers; so is the NCAA’s portal.
Over 1,000 of these hoops emigres are leaving their current teams in search of the ever-elusive greener pasture. More are signing up each day.
One college basketball website — 24/7 Sports — not only identifies the transfers, but also maintains a separate list of the newest additions. Friday’s report identified five players departing from the University of Washington and one arriving.
News reports indicate that new Indiana head coach Mike Woodson’s first priority will be to try to change the minds of players who’ve announced they’re leaving the Hoosiers even as other coaches woo Woodson’s targets.
It’s college basketball’s version of free agency — players leaving for every reason imaginable. There are so many that supply could outstrip anticipated demand, generating more disappointment for the least sought after.
The University of Illinois, of course, is not exempt from the mayhem. Illini fans anticipated turnover, but at the bottom of the roster.
The stunning news that freshman starter Adam Miller — part of the famous Peoria pipeline — is gone demonstrates that there are no certainties, only mysteries about what really goes on inside a pressure-package major college basketball program.
Most, but not all, players are leaving because of their disappointments — not enough playing time, not enough wins, not enough recognition of their NBA potential, too much conflict with a tough-minded coach.
It runs the gamut. The bottom line is that they’re unhappy, and that’s a problem without a solution.
Players have always been unhappy, and they are always going to be unhappy.
Individual disappointments resulting from ruthless competition are inevitable, and that breeds discontent, even on winning teams.
What’s different now is that transferring is cost-free — immediate eligibility.
Instant gratification is simply irresistible to many, particularly those used to the kind of adulation their athletic ability generated in high school.
So they leave because they can. Transfers no longer have to sit out a season. It’s in one team’s starting lineup one year and another team’s the next — or on one team’s bench one year and another team’s bench the next. There are no guarantees.
Is all this player movement a bad thing? That depends on one’s perspective.
If coaches can leave anytime for more pay and better jobs, why shouldn’t players be allowed to search for a rosier position? This is, after all, America.
Players are being allowed to transfer more easily now for the same reason that the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week about the viability of paying these supposedly amateur athletes.
Times have changed. The rules holding players as prisoners and paupers are gone.
The old autocracy worked, but to whose benefit? Fans who enjoyed team consistency gave their loyalty to programs that benefited from control over the players. College basketball exploded into a multibillion-dollar business that made coaches and administrators rich.
At the same time, players receive scholarships that many of them do not appreciate and exist within a maze of rules that limit their income options.
The games are still great, as the NCAA tourney continues to demonstrate. But the foundation — the game outside the game — rests on the not-always-admirable traits of human nature.
In that realm, everyone is scrambling to do better for themselves, and that’s not always a pretty site to see.
