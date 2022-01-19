Violence, violence, violence — what are we going to do about it?
That’s been the theme of considerable commentary in the community. It’s driven by the disturbing and seemingly endless string of shooting incidents that have been as brazen as they were shocking.
One near a Champaign elementary school was akin to a mafia hit — multiple masked gunmen appearing from out of nowhere and gunning down their target along Kirby Avenue.
Another was equally outrageous but so mindless as to send shivers down the spines of all. That was the incident where one motorist shot and paralyzed another motorist for a sin — honking a car horn to register a complaint with the other driver — that, assuming it happened, ranks near zero on the provocation scale.
Finally, last week, there was another galling example of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
A young man working as a Lyft driver — one trying to better himself by doing all the right things for all the right reasons — was shot and killed. Two young sociopaths who thought pulling off an armed robbery was a ticket to financial success have been charged with first-degree murder, and police are searching for a third teen they think was involved.
While Kristian Philpotts, 29, was bleeding to death from a gunshot wound to his back, police say, the teens who allegedly shot him entertained themselves by smoking a joint and displaying a firearm.
They recorded their lack of contrition for posterity and police on a cellphone.
This mayhem is affecting many corners of our society.
Champaign-Urbana schools feature metal detectors to deter students from bringing guns to school. City councils either have or are being pressured to purchase license-plate readers to identify vehicles leaving from shooting scenes.
Worst of all, the lives that have been lost shattered their families and friends.
Naturally, people have ideas about how to address this scourge. The News-Gazette has published suggestions from people all across the community.
On Sunday, colleague Tom Kacich wrote a column that suggested it’s the responsibility of Democrats who run the state to come up with solutions. While both political parties can work to improve the situation around the edges — or make it worse through foolish law-making — this issue is about more than just passing new laws.
How does society reverse decades of family disintegration — an ever-corrosive trend in which children too often are raising younger children or leaving the job to Grandma? How do educators instill the notion that a good education is worth the hard work necessary to get it when the young people most in need of basic skills not only see no value in it but know few people who do?
A poverty of values — not just in material things — is endemic to the situation. Anyone who wants a job these days can easily get two. But working in a lower-level position — a necessity to develop skills to move to a higher-level position — isn’t nearly as glamorous as the apparently alluring “gangsta” lifestyle that infects popular culture and drives the lack of respect for human life.
In too many cases, the negatives outweigh the positives.
Those who are speaking out deserve credit for doing so. Anyone who’s been to the funeral of a shooting victim has heard ministers’ pleas to “stop the violence” and “put away the guns.” But they’re either preaching to the choir or their words are falling on deaf ears.
This conflagration could burn itself out at some point, maybe when these so-far-ineducable gunmen conclude there is more to life than the despair that violence hath wrought. Either that or they’re killed or locked up.
But don’t hold your breath. It’s easier to talk about ameliorating the problems that breed these young gunmen than it is to do so.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.