Jim Dey | Real transparency in government? Who needs it?
Many politicians — perhaps most — will talk all day long about the importance of transparency in government.
Transparency — just can’t have enough of it. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
What they mean, of course, is that transparency is for everyone but them. Unless what’s disclosed reflects favorably, transparency is a non-starter.
They mostly get away with that self-serving approach. But every now and then, the truth happens to come out.
That’s what’s happened to Will County state Sen. Michael Hastings, who someday wants to run for U.S. senator or governor.
The 41-year-old Hastings announced last year that he was running for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state, a launch pad for bigger things. But he eventually dropped out of a crowded field.
Why? Hastings didn’t mention his pending divorce as a reason. But he recently charged that unnamed political opponents are trying to ruin political career after police reports quoting his wife alleging abusive behavior by Hastings became public.
Following that embarrassment, Hastings was dragged into deeper trouble as a consequence of the disclosure of what really happened when a former employee filed a harassment suit against him.
Hastings’ problem is that two legal documents contain conflicting statements about out-of-court settlement terms.
Even more revealing is the role that Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office played in misleading the public about that settlement.
In June 2019, Hastings’ former chief of staff, Cassandra Matz, filed a lawsuit against Hastings and the Illinois Senate alleging that he had harassed her and then fired her after she filed a complaint.
A subsequent investigation concluded that her allegations were not credible. But that’s irrelevant to the lawsuit settlement.
In December 2021, the attorney general’s office filed a joint “stipulation to dismiss” the lawsuit “with prejudice,” which means it cannot be re-filed. It stated that Matz and Hastings “shall” pay their individual legal costs.
But a subsequent investigation by the Edgar County Watchdogs revealed that was false.
They discovered another document disclosing the dismissal was conditioned on Hastings’ agreement to pay Matz and her lawyers $100,000. In exchange, Matz was barred from disclosing the settlement to anyone.
Taxpayers, naturally, picked up the tab — $55,000 going to Matz’ lawyers and $45,000 going to Matz.
“We wonder how many others (public officials) have settled harassment suits with six-figure payouts, only showing the public what is filed in the court’s docket,” the Watchdogs wrote.
It’s no surprise that an individual politician would obscure. Dissembling is as natural to them as breathing.
But what about the role of Raoul’s office? Confronted by Capitol Fax’s Rich Miller with questions, the office answered a couple — kind of — while ignoring the most important one.
It said the nondisclosure agreement was “no ‘gag order’” because the attorney general said they are standard. Gag orders are not unusual, but they’re also not automatically included in settlements unless one or both parties wants no further publicity.
The office said the $100,000 payment means nothing other than that Hastings and the office decided it was cheaper to settle the case than to litigate it.
Settling without admitting guilt is common in civil litigation — it’s a strictly a dollars-and-cents analysis. Insurance companies do it all the time.
The big question Miller asked is why the attorney general filed one paper that disclosed the $100,000 settlement and another that said “both parties” bore their own costs. The office responded with words that didn’t constitute an answer.
The attorney general could have openly admitted the legal ruse. But remember, transparency is optional when the truth is not flattering.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.