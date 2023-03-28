The two Democratic politicians were discussing revenge — not against a rival Republican, but a fellow Democrat.
One asked the other if he should assign “agents” to deliver “body blows” to their target.
“I know you’ve got a law degree, but you’re more of a street fighter than anybody knows, except maybe for guys like me. And if you want to put the squeeze on the guy, you could hurt him pretty badly.”
That’s a snippet of a conversation between Michael McClain, one of four defendants in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy trial, and former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who won’t go to trial until next year.
In this conversation, McClain asked Madigan how hard he wanted to go after now-retired Democratic Senate President John Cullerton.
His sin? Cullerton had allowed some of his Senate candidates to talk in their political ads about the need for “term limits for leaders like Mike Madigan.”
Madigan wanted the ads stopped. Their dilemma was how hard they should strike — a demanding phone call or much more — to win Cullerton’s acquiescence.
Shortly after their conversation, the ads ceased. Why Cullerton pulled them remain undisclosed.
But the exchange shows, nonetheless, the infamous “velvet hammer” side of Madigan’s personality. That persona is one of the key issues in the current bribery trial.
The government charges that ComEd provided a variety of lucrative financial benefits to Madigan friends and associates in exchange for Madigan looking favorably on utility-backed legislation. At the same time, the utility feared doing anything that might prompt Madigan’s ire.
Why? Because he controlled the levers of power. Madigan ruled the General Assembly, and no one dared challenge him.
One Democratic legislator — Chicago-area state Rep. Bob Rita — testified that Madigan used “fear and intimidation” to get people like him to do the speaker’s bidding.
Equally important, Rita told jurors how he — someone with no expertise in utility regulation — was ordered by Madigan to sponsor a ComEd utility rate-hike bill and that McClain would guide him through the process.
Asked why Madigan chose him, Rita replied, “I have no idea.”
Another legislator — former state Rep. Lou Lang, D-Skokie — described how Madigan ordered him, indirectly, to resign his House seat after Lang was named in a sexual-harassment complaint.
Sensitive to charges that he had overlooked sexual-harassment issues, Madigan could not afford to keep Lang on his leadership team and told McClain to get rid of him.
McClain subsequently made it clear to Lang that he spoke for Madigan.
“This is no longer me talking. I’m an agent, somebody that cares deeply about you who thinks that you really oughta move on,” McClain told Lang.
Lang instantly agreed to step down, but asked whether Madigan would assist his post-legislative business prospects.
“I wouldn’t do anything to damage my speaker or my (Democratic) caucus,” Lang told McClain.
It’s that kind of instant obedience the government is emphasizing to jurors, who will have to decide if ComEd was bribing Madigan in exchange for future benefits or whether, as the defense claims, this was non-criminal politics as usual.
The defendants are McClain and former ComEd executive Anne Pramaggiore and lobbyists Jay Doherty and John Hooker.
Madigan’s long patronage reach is well known. He’s placed hundreds of members of his vast political team on government payrolls. His relationship with ComEd extended that practice to the private sector.
No- or little-show workers in the public sector were exploiting taxpayers. ComEd’s political payrollers were taking advantage of stockholders.
Both served Madigan’s political interests.
One difference is that the federal investigation and the hundreds of taped conversations the feds collected provide an insiders’ view — whether technically legal or criminal in nature — of how business is done in Illinois.