Jim Dey | Recovering losses from Pritzker's pandemic lockdown a dicey issue
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered people to stay home and businesses to close in 2020, he explained his draconian action was necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
But his action was not without dramatic costs — both social and financial.
Some of those financial costs — like chickens coming home to roost — are landing with a vengeance.
One involves businesses seeking to recover their loss of business income by filing claims with their insurance companies.
Just this week, a state appeals court issued a ruling that insurance companies will love and businesses seeking compensation will revile.
The First District Appellate Court in Cook County upheld a trial judge’s decision to dismiss a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of restaurant owners. It found that language in their insurance contract did not cover Pritzker’s pandemic lockdown.
From the court’s perspective, it’s a contract-law dispute. But its ruling provides a decent understanding on the issue in play.
Here’s the story.
Jaewook Lee and Hyun Lee, a father and son who operate Evanston Grill, were forced by Pritzker’s order to close. It cost them a bundle — “in excess of $100,000” in April 2020.
They filed a claim with their insurer, State Farm, that was promptly denied.
As a consequence, they sued for bad-faith denial of coverage and breach of contract.
Insurance coverage protected the Lees’ restaurant from loss of income stemming from “covered cause of loss,” which includes “accidental direct physical loss to property.”
The contract pointedly noted that State Farm does “not insure for any loss.”
Because of what was described as an explosion of litigation over this issue, the trial judge’s ruling was a big deal. It prompted organizations representing both restaurant owners and insurers to file friend-of-the-court briefs to influence the appellate court’s ruling.
The appeals court noted the phrase “covered cause of loss” was defined to include “direct physical loss” of the restaurant. But it also pointed out that the term “physical loss” was not defined.
How does the court define an undefined term in an insurance policy? It said undefined terms are given “their plain, ordinary and popular meaning” as understood by the “average, ordinary, normal, reasonable person.”
It also looked to the ruling of other courts that had faced similar definitional issues regarding the meaning of “physical loss.”
The appellate judges examined a ruling by the federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals involving the Cincinnati Insurance Company. That court reviewed a ruling by Illinois’ 2nd district involving travelers insurance.
It concluded that “physical” damage to property connotes “an alteration in appearance, shape, color or in other material dimension,” that it does not include “intangible loss to property, such as economic loss.”
The restaurateurs had argued that the “loss of use of its property is a direct physical loss to covered property” because Pritzker’s closure order “physically prohibited customers from entering.”
Although the appellate court said the case was properly dismissed on the “physical loss” issue, it also said another policy provision also favored State Farm.
The court noted that the insurance contract excluded coverage for damages caused by a “virus, bacteria or other microorganism that induces or is capable of inducing physical distress, illness and disease.”
Plaintiffs have argued that provision only applies if “the virus was physically present at or on the property.” But the court rejected that argument, saying the COVID-19 pandemic “led directly” to the shutdown orders that caused the restaurant owners’ financial losses.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.