Jim Dey | Relentless corruption is state's cross to bear
A Chicago lawyer made news weeks ago when he characterized government corruption as an unfixable fact of life Illinoisans must accept.
The lawyer, Ed Gillespie, made his point tongue in cheek, characterizing efforts to attack corruption as akin to “draining Lake Michigan with a spoon.” While his line drew wide acknowledgment from a corruption-weary Illinois, the judge to whom Gillespie made that argument was not amused.
“What am I supposed to do with that?” U.S. Judge Steven Seeger asked at last week’s sentencing hearing for Gillespie’s client, former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago.
Before Gillespie could respond, the judge said, “Maybe judges need a bigger spoon.”
With that, the judge sentenced Arroyo to 57 months in federal prison. That’s nine months more than recommended by federal prosecutors.
That may not seem like a huge sentence on the prison-sentence continuum, but it’s no slap on the wrist, either. Plus, in the federal system, inmates are required to do almost all the time ordered even with good behavior.
The judge was trying to send a message to the political class. But will it heed the lesson the judge was trying to impart?
The answer has to be no. In Illinois, how could it be otherwise?
The facts in Arroyo’s case speak volumes about the culture in which Arroyo operated.
As a state legislator and lobbyist, Arroyo accepted bribes from co-defendant James T. Weiss to promote sweepstakes-gambling legislation.
Weiss is the son-in-law of political heavyweight Joseph Berrios, the former county assessor and chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party. Before voters threw him out of the assessor’s office four years ago, Berrios was notorious for running it as a patronage haven and suspected of more than that.
The sweepstakes-gambling bill was a potential cash cow. Video gambling is illegal in Chicago, but sweepstakes-gambling machines are similar alternatives.
To pass legislation allowing sweepstakes machines, Arroyo offered a bribe to then-state Sen. Terry Link, D-Waukegan, to sponsor the bill in the Senate.
Arroyo made a poor choice. Link, who was already under federal investigation for income-tax evasion and looking for leniency, agreed to wear a wire that recorded his cash payment.
After money changed hands, the feds arrested Arroyo.
It created quite a stir, and no one professed to be more offended by the allegations against Arroyo than Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Because of the stench of corruption in his hallowed House of Representatives, Madigan demanded Arroyo’s resignation.
Forced to walk the plank, Arroyo submitted a shotgun resignation but carefully timed it so that he got another full month of pay for no work by waiting until the first of the next month before officially stepping down. (If legislators are on the payroll for even one day in a month, they get paid for the entire month.)
Because Arroyo was forced out, he wasn’t there to see his fellow Democrats eventually turn on Madigan as a result of the ComEd bribery conspiracy case in which Madigan was recently indicted.
Note the layers of alleged corruption — municipal government, county government, state government.
And let’s not forget another pending investigation, where the feds are busy collecting the scalps of various suburban mayors who accepted money in exchange for allowing the installation of red-light cameras that hand out bushels full of traffic citations that drain the wallets of regular citizens.
What do readers think? Did Gillespie have a good point when he compared fighting corruption in Illinois to draining Lake Michigan with a spoon? Even if it irritated the judge, it’s hard to argue otherwise.
