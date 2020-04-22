State Rep. Carol Ammons’ coup d’etat apparently was premature.
The Urbana Democrat, ostensibly elected chairwoman of the Champaign County Democratic Party on April 15, has urged precinct committee representatives to gather this evening via a virtual meeting to vote on the issue a second time.
An email sent by party member Shawna Martell announced the cancellation of a meeting called by Ammons and requested “all committee members” to instead attend a party convention scheduled for the same time that was called by Chairwoman Maryam Ar-Raheem.
“Given the notification from Ms. Ar-Raheem about a meeting Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., we will be postponing the previously scheduled precinct committee meeting to a later date and joining Ms. Ar-Raheem’s call. All committee members are respectfully requested to join the call,” Martell wrote. “Anyone who attended the convention on April 15th is asked to attend to confirm their previous vote.”
Martell’s email was sent at 7:10 p.m. Monday, just 40 minutes after Ar-Raheem sent an email announcing that a vote on party officers will be held Wednesday.
“Please be advised that the 2020 Champaign County Democratic Convention is Wednesday, April 22nd at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The Convention Agenda, 2018 Convention Minutes and a list of elected precinct committee persons and their weighted vote are attached,” Ar-Raheem said.
Democratic precinct representatives met last week and voted to elect Ammons as party chairwoman. But the meeting’s legitimacy was questioned by those who argued it was illegal because it was not called by Ar-Raheem, as party bylaws require.
Instead, it was called by Vice Chairman Wayne Williams, an Ammons supporter and the current Cunningham Township supervisor.
Ammons, who last week described herself as “thrilled” to be the new chairwoman, was elected by a substantial majority.
Either the April 15 meeting or tonight’s scheduled meeting is considered to be the culmination of Ammons’ efforts to dethrone the party chairwoman she helped install four years ago.
Whatever the case, it appears that, for the time being, local Democrats have two chairwomen, one self-proclaimed and the other elected. The question is which is which.
Democrats supporting Ammons insisted the April 15 meeting was legal because state statutes require the parties to hold their conventions 29 days after the March primary, held this year on the 17th.
Local Republicans met April 15 and, without discord, elected party officials to new terms.
Recommendations distributed by the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association permitted the meeting to be delayed because of confusion caused by the coronavirus pandemic or held on April 15. Given the options, Ammons’ critics argue proper authority to call the meeting rested with Ar-Raheem.
Acknowledging the difference of opinion, Dan Kovacs, executive director of the Democratic chairs’ association, said state officials will not get involved.
Ammons supporters contended Tuesday that the April 15 meeting was legitimate, that Ammons was elected by the rules and that any suggestions to the contrary is nonsense. Williams suggested that Ammons is acting “probably out of an abundance of caution.”
He said that if precinct committee representatives “affirm their earlier vote” that “I wouldn’t classify it as another vote.”
“I don’t personally consider this another convention or a do-over,” he said.
Former party Chairman Al Klein, ousted from his post four years ago by Ar-Raheem, echoed Williams’ position.
“We held a legal meeting on a legal date,” Klein said.
He said the Wednesday meeting called by Ar-Raheem is actually Ammons’ meeting.
“Ammons is the chair. So it’s her meeting,” he said.
Ammons’ apparent flip-flop has her intraparty critics claiming they were correct all along regarding the April 15 meeting. Eric Jakobsson, a precinct committeeman and Urbana alderman, characterized Ammons’ supporters as engaged in rhetorical gymnastics to spare themselves as much embarrassment as possible.
“I think everything (being done) is to cover their backsides and cover their faces,” he said.
Jakobsson speculated that Ammons is “backing off her (April 15) meeting to assure her election as chair will not be subject to a legal challenge.”
“I’m glad Carol is doing what she’s doing,” he said. “I think doing this will make the party more unified.”
He said he’s “99.5 percent sure Carol will win this.”
Astrid Berkson, another precinct committeewoman, also predicted Ammons will win, noting that she received nearly 70 percent of the vote on April 15.
But Berkson called tonight’s scheduled meeting the “real meeting” and said she doubted Ammons will admit the April 15 meeting was a mistake.
“I don’t think she ever does” admit a mistake, she said.
Berkson said Ammons’ zeal to hold the April 15 meeting is another demonstration of the corner-cutting that has been the hallmark of her political career.
Ammons was elected to the Urbana school board, then removed because she was not a resident of the district. She was also caught claiming false educational credentials to boost her résumé.
More recently, Ammons was linked to the shoplifting of a purse. She is currently the subject of a criminal investigation being conducted by the State Appellate Prosecutor’s Office after Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz concluded her office had a legal conflict because of Rietz’s political ties to the Ammons family.
Berkson asserted that Ammons is so widely revered by party committee representatives that “they don’t care a bit” about anything she does.
“I was one of Ammons’ first backers,” Berkson said. “But she just won’t stop cheating.”
Not every local Democrat has chosen a side on this dispute. Former Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing, a precinct committeewoman, said she has no dog in the fight and may not attend the meeting.
“I just can’t get too excited about it,” she said. “I just have other things on my mind. ... I’m not rooting for anybody. I’m just not.”