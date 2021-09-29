Jim Dey | Report: Illinois continues to wallow in financial failure
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made it clear that he doesn’t appreciate the analysts who question his optimistic financial forecasts. He calls them, among other things, “carnival barkers.”
Well, another one of the carnival barkers is back, whoofing up a storm in an attempt to alert the people of Illinois to a financial status that is terrible and getting worse.
Truth-in-Accounting’s latest report on the finances of the 50 states ranks Illinois at No. 48, characterizing it as one of the “bottom sinkhole states.” The group’s numbers are based on Illinois’ 2020 audited financial report.
Illinois’ overall debt of $236.1 billion breaks down to $57,000 per taxpayer. The per-person debt of Illinois taxpayers is exceeded only by New Jersey ($58,300 per taxpayer) and Connecticut ($62,500 per taxpayer).
Rounding out the “sinkhole” bottom five were No. 46 Hawaii and No. 47 Massachusetts, both of which stand at about $38,000 in debt per taxpayer.
The top five states — characterized as “sunshine states — were Alaska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and South Dakota. Each of those states has more assets than liabilities, meaning they have surpluses per taxpayer that range from $55,100 in Alaska to $5,200 in South Dakota.
While not necessarily scoring well on Truth-in-Accounting’s A-F grading scale, all of Illinois’ neighboring states finished well ahead or slightly ahead of Illinois in the 50 state ratings.
Iowa came in at
No. 9 (B), Indiana at 13 (C), Wisconsin at 17 (C), Missouri at 24 (C), Michigan at 35 (D) and Kentucky at 44 (F).
As the CEO of the Chicago-based government watchdog group, Sheila Weinberg takes Pritzker’s “carnival barker” insult in stride.
“Is the state comptroller (Susana Mendoza) also a carnival barker? Her reports say pretty much the same thing our reports are saying,” she said.
While Pritzker and outside groups like Weinberg’s battle over the meaning of the state’s numbers, there’s little question that Pritzker is winning to the public-relations war.
While polls show Illinoisans are pessimistic about the state of the state for a variety of reasons, there’s little evidence that taxpayers in significant numbers are deeply concerned about the state’s financial strength.
At the same time, there is no evidence that Pritzker and state legislators have any interest in changing their approach to fiscal issues.
The Truth-in-Accounting report states that “Illinois’ financial problems stem mostly from unfunded retirement obligations that accumulated over the years. The state had only 37 cents for every dollar of promised pension benefits and has set aside no money for promised retiree health care benefits.”
The report states Illinois’ “has been in dire fiscal shape for years” and circumstances would be even worse if not for substantial federal aide provided to address economic problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the organization’s 12th report on the financial status of the 50 states. Motivated by what it calls an “honest accounting of each state’s financial condition,” it said it “developed a model to analyze all the assets and liabilities of all 50 states, including unreported liabilities.”
While it reports that Illinois’ finances are in deplorable condition, Truth-in-Accounting reported that many states are facing serious financial issues.
It said 39 states “did not have enough money to play their bills” and that the total debt “was $1.5 trillion at the end of the 2020 fiscal year.” It attributed much of that debt to “unfunded retirement liabilities” and charged that “one of the ways states make their budget looked balanced is by shortchanging” public-pension funds and other retirement benefits.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.