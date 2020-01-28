The easy part comes on Wednesday.
That’s when Gov. J.B. Pritzker will stand before the Illinois General Assembly in Springfield and deliver a State of the State speech that will focus on his legislative successes last year and his new proposals for 2020.
Expect an orgy of self-congratulations on past legislative triumphs (legalized marijuana, a $45 billion infrastructure spending plan and a slew of new taxes) followed by grandiose rhetoric about future ones.
The hard part will be in February, when the governor will present his budget plan for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2020. The first-term Democrat recently told The Chicago Tribune that passing a balanced budget for the 2021 fiscal year is his No. 1 priority, a position echoed by new Democratic Senate President Don Harmon.
“As every session, passing a responsible budget will be our most important task,” Harmon was quoted as saying. “... We need to assure citizens that we are responsible stewards of their tax dollars.”
Well, forget that. With an effectively bankrupt state that is many, many billions of dollars in the hole (unpaid bills, underfunded pensions and spending deficits), that’s a tough — well nigh impossible — sell.
Nonetheless, the kabuki theater that is the Illinois budget process will move forward as scheduled, and one mantra will emphasize the importance of passing a balanced budget.
They say that every year, and every year the governor and legislators say they passed a balanced budget, even though they haven’t actually done so since former Gov. George Ryan held office from 1999-2003.
The important question to ask about that fiscal reality is how the state can continue to pass one unbalanced budget after another when the Illinois Constitution — Article VIII, Section 2(b) — appears to require legislators not to spend more money than the state has.
The answer is that the so-called balance budget mandate isn’t really a mandate at all — it’s more of a suggestion. “The General Assembly by law shall make appropriations for all expenditures of public funds by the state. Appropriations for a fiscal year shall not exceed funds estimated by the General Assembly to be available during that year,” the Illinois Constitution states.
Did readers catch the weasel words — “shall not exceed funds estimated by the General Assembly” — in that section? Governors and legislators can make all kind of estimates about revenues, and they use that linguistic elasticity to convert a mandate into an option. That’s why the late Illinois State Sen. Dawn Clark Netsch, one of the architects of the state’s 1970 constitution, once said the legislature should do its “absolute double-best” to pass a balanced budget, but no more than that.
“It’s an important moral imperative,” said Netsch, who by her choice of words confirmed that passing a balanced budget is not a legal imperative.
Over the years, facts have demonstrated that Illinois governors and legislators do not consider balancing expenditures with revenues as even a “moral imperative,” let alone a legal one.
“I call Illinois the wild, wild west of accounting,” said Sheila Weinberg, president of Truth-in-Accounting. “They just do whatever they want.”
That includes counting borrowed money as revenue, considering the value of assets up for sale to be revenue as if they had actually been sold.
Former Gov. Bruce Rauner wanted to sell the Thompson Building in Chicago, but the legislature refused to permit. Nonetheless, Rauner budgets repeatedly counted money that would have been gained if the building had been sold as actual revenue. Gov. Pritzker plans to sell the building during the current 2019-20 budget, and the revenue will be counted again.
State officials are free to engage in this pretense because they operate on a cash budget basis that “ignores growing debt,” said Mark Glennon, a financial analyst at Wirepoints. “That doesn’t show up in the budget.”
At least it doesn’t when state budgets are passed and legislators begin crowing about passing another balanced budget. The real numbers show up in audited financial statements produced months later and show the lay of the land.
In fall 2019, Comptroller Susana Mendoza released the state’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report that repudiated rhetoric about balanced budgets. It showed that Illinois’ net position of a negative $126.7 billion in fiscal 2016 ballooned in fiscal 2017 to negative $184 billion.
Weinberg conceded it will never happen but suggested the state’s cash-based accounting be replaced with “full accrual accounting” that records revenues and expenditures as they come in.
Doing it the Illinois way, she said, has resulted in taxpayers being unaware of the state’s financial standing until recent years when it reached disastrous proportions. She contended that, at least partially, because they were repeatedly assured by their elected officials that the state was spending no more than it took in.
“We don’t have anybody out there protecting the taxpayers from these misleading statements,” Weinberg said.