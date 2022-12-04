Whether the SAFE-T Act criminal/social-justice law fulfills its backers’ promise of enhanced public safety remains in doubt. But a local prosecutor said the public will be safer than it would have been after legislators last week ironed out some of the law’s problems.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she was “pleased” with the changes Democratic legislators made while speculating that it is “very likely” the law will remain controversial after the bond system is abolished Jan. 1.
“We’re better off today (Friday) than we were yesterday (Thursday),” she said. “I am satisfied — for now.”
Rietz was among 100 of Illinois’ 102 state’s attorneys who opposed the 700-page SAFE-T Act passed after brief consideration in January 2021. Rather than join public critics, she worked with state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, on a proposed post-election amendment to the law.
After lengthy negotiations with critics, supermajority Democrats on Thursday approved revisions to the law, describing them as “clarifications” approved to combat what they called “misinformation.”
The record, however, reflects the purported clarifications were either significant additions to or rewrites of portions of the original bill.
For example, Democrats agreed to add numerous serious crimes — including kidnapping and attempted murder — to those for which an accused person may be held until trial.
They eliminated the two-day “free time” provision that individuals serving home-confinement sentences abused. The “free time” allowance has been a serious problem in Cook County.
In addition, they outlined new rules for inmates currently held on bond that establish a time frame under which they may or may not petition for release on Jan. 1.
Before the changes, many state’s attorneys warned hundreds of jailed inmates could be released Jan. 1 because they face non-detainable offenses.
Republicans tried without success to make the SAFE-T Act a political issue in the fall election. The law’s supporters mostly dismissed the criticism until Gov. J.B. Pritzker and some Democrats promised a post-election fix.
The only pre-Jan. 1 obstacle remaining for the law is a lawsuit filed by roughly 60 state’s attorneys that challenges its constitutionality. The case is being heard in Kankakee County, and a ruling is expected in mid-December.
While the law makes dramatic changes in the criminal-justice system, most public attention has been focused on the Jan. 1 abolition of the bond system.
Under the new approach, criminal defendants either will be released or held until trial. Judges no longer will set a bond a defendant must meet to be released.
Critics charged that the SAFE-T Act was so loosely written that many individuals facing serious charges stood to be released. That was not misinformation, as demonstrated by the additions to the list of detainable offenses.
The original SAFE-T Act was drafted by the Legislative Black Caucus, motivated by its stance that too many poor people are being held in county jails. It was drafted behind the scenes, introduced in the last minute of the 2021 post-election session and passed with no review and only brief debate. Pritzker enthusiastically signed it into law.
However, the bill was sloppily written and has required multiple fixes. At the same time, its contents prompted police and prosecutors to describe it as an assault both on law enforcement and public safety.
Before the election, Democrats defended the law while privately acknowledging the need for post-election “clarifications.”
Those changes persuaded prosecutors to drop their opposition to the law. After this week’s revisions were negotiated, their association took a position of “neutrality” rather than supporting or opposing it.