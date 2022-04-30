Another round of quick takes on the people, places and things that were being talked about over the past week:
More power
It’s anyone guess whether Rivian’s entry into the electric-vehicle market will turn out to be golden or just fool’s gold.
For now, however, Rivian continues to move aggressively to build the vehicles of tomorrow, and the impact on the Bloomington-Normal economy has been dramatic.
Rivian recently announced that it’s expanding its footprint at the once-shuttered-but-now-booming Diamond Star plant in Normal.
The company bought the abandoned auto plant during the administration of former Gov. Bruce Rauner with the goal of starting a completely new automaker a la Tesla to compete with the Big Three — Ford, GM and what once was known as Chrysler.
Now Rivian is planning construction of a nearly $40 million, 650,000-square-foot “production and warehousing” addition to its current facility.
The company has been slow out of the gate in terms of production, producing roughly 3,500 vehicles since the assembly lines started rolling in late 2021.
But it continues to expand employment, with company officials saying there are more than 5,000 people working in Normal. That’s up from 250 in 2018.
That’s not the only expansion Rivian has on the drawing board. The Bloomington Pantagraph reports that Rivian has plans for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse expansion at a site 6 miles from its manufacturing facility.
While production has been slower than anticipated, the Rivian R1T truck recently won the title of “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois,” a contest sponsored by the Illinois Manufacturers Association.
“The R1T is the first all-electric truck in production, featuring four motors, with one powering each wheel. It also boasts eight driving modes and up to 400 miles of range,” company officials said. “The R1T combines off-road capabilities with the driving style of a sports car, with acceleration from 0-60 mph in as quick as 3 seconds and a towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds.”
On the other hand, the company’s stock has dropped dramatically since it went public at around $80 a share and jumped to roughly $180.
Rivian has not yet made a dime, and its stock was selling Friday for around $31 a share. The company went public in late 2021.
Chess game
Federal prosecutors and defense lawyers in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case keep maneuvering for advantage.
But a recent effort by defense lawyers for four former utility company officials and lobbyists sustained a setback this week when prosecutors vetoed a defense request for a trial by judge rather than jury.
Lawyers representing former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and lobbyists John Hooker, Jay Doherty and Michael McClain obviously thought they’d fare better if U.S. Judge Harry Leinenweber ruled on the question of guilt.
But in federal court, the prosecutor has to agree to a bench trial, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office refused to do so. The judge’s consent also is required.
In state court, a defendant can waive his right to a trial by jury and be tried by a judge — it’s called a bench trial — without the consent of either the prosecution or the judge.
Defense lawyers generally seek bench trials because they intend to present a narrow, legalistic defense a judge would be more inclined to accept than a jury. It may also be the defense’s view that a judge would find the evidence against their clients less personally offensive than a jury.
The four defendants are charged with being part of a years-long utility company conspiracy to provide low-show and no-show company jobs to associates of former House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for Madigan’s favorable treatment of legislation backed by the utility.
Both Madigan and McClain have been charged in a second ComEd indictment, this one alleging Madigan operated his office as a racketeering organization regarding the utility.
A tentative trial date of Sept. 12 has been set for the four defendants. If and when it happens, the corruption case will be one of the biggest in state history.
Secret stuff
Capitol Fax publisher Rich Miller got a hold of some hot stuff this week — private polling information about the GOP gubernatorial primary — and put it out for everyone to read.
“Quickie internal tracking poll shows Irvin with big lead, Bailey falling fast, undecideds still in ‘first’” was the headline.
Miller gave no hint as to where the information came from.
“Just so we’re clear, somebody other than the pollster and the client leaked me this internal tracking poll today. I’m not sure how this person obtained it, and I didn’t ask,” he wrote.
Miller said the “first takeaway is that spending lots of money works, particularly if it’s spent well, as the Irvin campaign is doing.”
Poll numbers show that Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has jumped from 10 to 30 percent among those surveyed. At the same time, state Sen. Darren Bailey’s standing has fallen from 23 to 13 percent.
A clear plurality of voters is unsure or has no opinion, although it is lower now than before. Those who answered unsure or no opinion declined from 44 to 38 percent.
Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf looks to be going nowhere. He fell from 5 to 1 percent, while Jesse Sullivan declined from 11 to 9 percent. Gary Rabine fell from 6 to 4 percent.
Miller advised readers to”keep in mind that these were automated landline polls done on the cheap and for internal use only. No mobile phones. No text or online contacts.”
He said “the polls were not meant for public consumption, but since I had the results, Cor Strategies and its client decided to confirm their existence.”
The poll solicited opinions from 536 likely GOP voters between April 18 and 21. The margin for error is plus or minus 4.23 percentage points.
Unhappy faculty
University of Illinois-Springfield faculty members have thrown a hot potato into the lap of UI President Tim Killeen.
They recently voted “no confidence” in Provost and Vice Chancellor Dennis Papini.
The Springfield Journal-Register reported that they have a variety of complaints, charging that Papini is responsible for enrollment mismanagement, misallocating resources and fostering a toxic campus climate.
The newspaper said a group identified as the Coalition of Concerned Professors informed Killeen and UI trustees of the no-confidence vote via letter.
As provost, Papini is UIS’s chief academic officer. As vice chancellor, the newspaper said, he “oversees academic policy and priorities, ensures the quality of the faculty and student body, and helps to maintain educational excellence.”
This is not the first complaint lobbed by faculty members in Papini’s direction. The faculty union reported taking a survey in 2019 in which 64 percent of respondents expressed disapproval of how Papini is doing his job.
The Journal-Register said faculty members blame Papini for declining enrollment.