When University of Illinois President Tim Killeen appeared before a legislative committee last week in Springfield, he expected to be asked about the UI’s budget request for next year.
But local state Sen. Chapin Rose threw Killeen a curve, instead posing questions about a series of behavioral complaints lodged against a controversial UIUC faculty member.
Citing complaints dating back to 2016, Rose, a Mahomet Republican, asked “at what point in time does smoke become fire?”
More pointedly, Rose asked, “Why is this person still getting a paycheck?”
Although Rose didn’t specifically state the faculty member’s name, he was referring to history Professor Sundiata Cha-Jua, who writes a column that appears in The News-Gazette.
The professor’s name was listed on complaint records obtained from the UI under the state’s Freedom of Information Act. In addition, Rose asked Killeen about pre-election newspaper columns in which Cha-Jua described new Democratic U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski as a “White supremacist.”
The Cha-Jua columns were published Oct. 9 and Oct. 23 in The News-Gazette.
In response to a question about the “White supremacist” reference, Killeen said he found it “personally objectionable” and noted that Cha-Jua’s words reflected the professor’s personal opinion. He expressed concern that Cha-Jua’s opinion might be misinterpreted by some as that of the UI.
But Killeen didn’t say much in response to Rose’s questions about the complaints filed by UI faculty, staff and students.
“We don’t talk about personnel,” said Killeen, while assuring legislative committee members that the UI “takes allegations of harassment seriously.”
Killeen transferred the question to Chancellor Robert Jones. He first said that “we can’t do much about rumors.” That prompted Rose to point out that the official signed complaints aren’t rumors.
Jones insisted the UI is “very, very rigorous” in responding to misconduct allegations.
The professor responded to a News-Gazette inquiry with a one-paragraph statement that read: “The university has procedures for investigating allegations that become formal complaints and after an investigation it acts accordingly. As a university employee, I always willingly, fully and honestly cooperate with university personnel who manage any of those processes. I remain a member of the university faculty.”
Rose acknowledged that he did not know how the complaints against Cha-Jua were resolved — with one exception.
In one case, students complained about Cha-Jua’s polarizing racial rhetoric in class. Records indicate that Cha-Jua met with UI investigator Katie Jessup and explained that the “statements were made within the class and the historical context in which they were made.”
“You stated that if a student was not paying attention, it would be easy for the student to take the comments out of context,” Jessup wrote in a 2020 e-mail.
She said she was “closing your case.”
In another complaint, this one in 2018, faculty colleague Erik McDuffie complained to the history department chairman of a “hostile encounter I had with” Cha-Jua. Calling the encounter “extremely unsettling and unprofessional,” McDuffie said Cha-Jua confronted him in an “accusatory tone why I had not invited him to meet” with a student visiting the UI.
“I was quite incensed by the incident,” McDuffie wrote.
In another filing, in 2017, McDuffie reported that two men in the African American Studies Department — Cha-Jua and a staff member whose name was redacted — made “inappropriate statements” to a female in the department and ignored her requests that they stop.
“In the beginning, they both made statements on my appearance and, being friendly, I thanked them. ... I think they felt it was OK to take that a step further and further,” the woman wrote in an email to McDuffie.
It’s not clear if sanctions levied on Cha-Jua stem from the above incident or another one. But in July 2018, UI investigator Jennifer Mejia issued a “no contact” order to him “based on the nature of the complaint.”
“You shall avoid all face-to-face contact with (the unidentified person), and you shall not enter the African American Studies building between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.,” Mejia wrote.
She added that if he “inadvertently” came into contact with this person that he “shall leave the area immediately.”
After the legislative hearing, Rose said UI officials promised to look into the matter further. But he expressed skepticism about their intentions because they ignored Cha-Jua’s polarizing newspaper columns.
Killeen “never did any deep dive to realize this is an ongoing problem,” said Rose, suggesting that the issue has been “swept under the rug.”