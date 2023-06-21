Two years after the University of Illinois settled a free-speech lawsuit to avoid possible review by the U.S. Supreme Court, a federal appeals court ruling in a similar dispute involving Virginia Tech has set the stage for high court review.
The Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently upheld the legality of Virginia Tech’s bias-response program. Other federal circuits, including the 11th in a Florida case, have struck down the program as a violation of student free-speech rights.
With different rules in different federal circuits, it would appear to be time for the Supreme Court to settle the conflict and establish one set of rules nationwide.
At Virginia Tech, administrators established a “see something, say something” program whereby anonymous tipsters could inform the bias police of statements they found potentially offensive.
The reports set off inquiries in which alleged offenders are “invited” to speak with a team of university officials, including police officers, about their allegedly offensive language.
Writing for a 2-1 appeals court majority, Justice Diana Motz said the university program does not violate students’ constitutional rights because the Bias Intervention and Response Team has no authority to punish offenders. Further, alleged offenders are not required to attend meetings to which they are invited.
Motz concluded that Speech First, the organization that filed suit on behalf of Virginia Tech students, “has not shown that the Bias Policy threatens injury to the organization’s members.”
In dissent, Justice J. Harvey Wilkinson argued the possibility of being reported for making statements others find problematic cannot help but create a “chilling effort” on student speech.
The university policy is expansive, both in its jurisdiction and language covered.
It covers speech both on and off campus as well as on social media.
The offensive language is defined as “expressions against a person or group because of the person’s or group’s age, color, disability, gender (including pregnancy), gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status or any other basis protected by law.”
Wilkinson contended that language ban is so vague that “almost anything could be framed as a bias incident.”
He provided two examples of pointless bias reports.
One involved the “words ‘Saudi Arabia’ ... written on a whiteboard outside of a student’s dorm room, alleging bias based on ‘national or ethnic origin.’”
Another concerned male students watching female students “who were ‘playing’ in a snowball fight” calling them not “athletic,” which the complainant reported as discrimination based on ‘gender.’”
The UI has a similar bias-response team policy to that of Virginia Tech that is the result of federal lawsuit filed by Speech First. The UI’s policy survived two rounds of federal court review, but the university opted to settle the Speech First case rather than take the chance that the U.S. Supreme Court would agree to hear a Speech First appeal.
The University of Michigan also was a target of a Speech First lawsuit. It won at the trial level, where a trial judge dismissed the case. But the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the trial judge and sent the case back to the trial court for further review.
The appeals court said UM’s bias-response team policy reeked of intimidation and could easily be interpreted by students as a warning to keep their thoughts to themselves.
“The very name ‘Bias Response Team’ suggests that the students’ actions have been prejudged to be biased. ... And as such, the name intimates that failure to meet could result in far-reaching consequences and reputational harm,” said 6th circuit appellate Justice David McKeague.