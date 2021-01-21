Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason Bohm sure writes a persuasive legal decision.
Bohm, a judicial appointee who was elected to a full term in office in November, last week put an end — maybe temporarily, but probably not — to the long-standing turf battle between Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel and past and current leaders of the Champaign County Board.
The two sides were squabbling over who possessed nominating power to fill vacancies on the county board — each side citing different statutes to justify their legal and political positions.
The judge’s ruling appears to mean that current board Chairman Kyle Patterson’s appointment of Cameron Raab to fill a District 6 vacancy is invalid.
After studying the matter, Bohm concluded that county Executive Kloeppel has the appointment authority, not Patterson. The 22-member board, of course, retains the traditional legislative authority to approve or reject the executive’s appointment.
Bohm’s opinion is a tour de force, a clear and concise examination of all the issues involved and a thoughtful rationale for ruling as he did.
Nonetheless, it should be immediately appealed to the Fourth District Appellate in Springfield. While not directly suggesting an appeal, Bohm explained why an appeal would be helpful in the first paragraph of his 14-page opinion.
“This is an issue of first impression,” he said, meaning there are no precedents to guide his ruling on this dispute between the rare county-executive form of government and the far-more-common form of county board government.
Just two of Illinois’ 102 counties have county-executive forms of government, and there is a dearth of law on how entities like that must proceed when minor-league politicians get into a turf battle like this one.
If Bohm’s ruling is not appealed, it will apply only to this case. If it is appealed and, most likely, affirmed by the Fourth District, the ruling would have teeth on a statewide basis. In that event, there would be clear legal guidance in the event conflicts like this arise in other counties. Drawn-out disputes could be avoided.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said no decision on an appeal has been made.
“That’s a question for the board. It’s the client,” said Rietz, whose office serves as the board’s legal representative.
She described the issue as “very narrow — who gets to put the name forward” for an appointment — the county executive or the board chairman.
Bohm explained why this narrow issue matters to the body politic.
“A chairman of the board, who is politically accountable only to his or her district, would be incentivized to make appointments that appeal to that district. ... A county executive, by contrast, is a countywide officeholder and is politically accountable to the entire county electorate,” he wrote. “Such a person would be incentivized to make appointments that are acceptable to a wide range of voters.”
Currently, both the executive and the board chairman are Democrats. So they would be more likely to agree on personnel than if there was a Democrat/Republican divide.
Nonetheless, the judge said voters adopted an executive form of government — something akin to having a mayor for the county — and that establishing an executive branch to go with a legislative branch — the county board — has unavoidable consequences.
To wit: Executives make appointments, and legislatures advise and consent.
Of course, this entire dispute could have been avoided if the yahoos in Springfield did a better job writing state law.
Reitz said the statutes at issue in this case are “not well written,” while Bohm politely characterized the legislative sloppiness as a “legislative oversight.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and members of the General Assembly could quickly resolve the issue with corrective legislation that clearly delineate the power of county executive and end litigation of this nature. But no one should hold their breath waiting on that option.
