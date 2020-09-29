Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan has spent considerable time lately reflecting on the past.
Unfortunately, the Kankakee Republican’s ruminations reflect a deep problem — Illinois’ permanent culture of public corruption.
In Ryan’s day — late 1990s and early 2000s — his corruption tsunami came under the rubric of “licenses for bribes.” His Democratic successor — Rod Blagojevich — traded appointments and government contracts for campaign donations and cash gifts.
Today, it’s the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal and a lot more. The company, which paid a $200 million fine, admitted its criminal culpability. Federal authorities continue their investigation.
In Ryan’s recent return to public life, he inadvertently reveals the why behind that reality.
At 86, he’s no longer in the game. But Ryan worries about his public approval ratings.
That’s one reason why he wrote a memoir about his role in a dramatic public policy change — abolition of the death penalty.
He’s proud of himself, and he wants Illinoisans — whom he betrayed while in office — to be proud of him as well.
Interviewed by WGN in Chicago, Ryan expressed hope that he’ll be remembered more for his death-penalty opposition than the scandal that put him and his friends and associates in federal prison.
That’s not likely to happen. Nonetheless, “Until I Could Be Sure: How I Stopped the Death Penalty in Illinois” will be a valuable contribution to state history.
Ryan supported the death penalty as a legislator. But the record demonstrates his enthusiasm was purely theoretical.
He said he first became concerned about flawed death sentences when convicted murderer Anthony Porter was released from prison after authorities became convinced he was innocent of a double murder.
That’s so Illinois. Porter’s undeserved release was the result of a corrupt journalistic probe led by Northwestern Professor David Protess. When it became public, the Porter/Protess affair was a huge embarrassment for Northwestern.
(Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Bill Crawford tells the story in “Justice Perverted: How the Innocence Project at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism Sent an Innocent Man to Prison.”)
Ryan’s personal aversion to capital punishment became clear when, as governor, he had to sign off on the 1999 execution of serial killer Andrew Kokoraleis.
Kokoraleis and friends — dubbed the “ripper crew” — kidnapped women off the street, raped them and tortured and killed them, mutilating their bodies. Ryan described Kokoraleis as a “terrible guy” but said overseeing his execution was “very difficult for me to do.”
For his own personal reasons, Ryan simply couldn’t stand to be part of an execution, and he refused to ever do so again.
After Kokoraleis, Ryan declared a moratorium on executions, appointed a commission headed by former U.S. Sen Paul Simon (a death-penalty opponent) to study the issue and commuted the death-penalty sentences of 167 inmates just before he left office in January 2003.
Ryan had good reasons for his actions. Illinois’ hugely flawed death-penalty process included clear cases of wrongful convictions.
Despite his claim to the contrary, Ryan didn’t end the death penalty. Govs. Blagojevich and Pat Quinn continued Ryan’s moratorium, and the Legislature abolished capital punishment in 2011.
Ryan, however, set the abolition process in motion 12 years earlier.
Now, readers may ask, what does this have to do with Illinois’ permanent culture of corruption?
Just this — Ryan suggests that his prosecution for corruption crimes while secretary of state and governor was driven by personal enmity stemming from his death-penalty opposition.
He complains he was further abused by being sentenced to prison.
“I think I put a big X on my back as far as prosecutors and the government were concerned. They sure didn’t like what I did,” Ryan told WGN.
He called his six-plus-year sentence an “absolute waste of time.”
“They could’ve put me on the street,” he said. “They could’ve put me in some kind of public service, raise money for some kind.”
In other words, he asks, what did he do wrong besides oppose the death penalty? Why would he be imprisoned for what he did, since it wasn’t wrong to begin with?
It’s an entitlement attitude — too many politicians who say they want to do good for others are more interested in doing well for themselves.
It’s the way the game has been played, is being played and will continue to be played. Ryan didn’t invent public corruption in Illinois. He just did what came naturally, as his successors in public office continue to do.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.