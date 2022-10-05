Jim Dey | SAFE-T Act defenders try to have it both ways
State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, last week introduced legislation he suggests will improve the controversial SAFE-T criminal-justice reform law under which the state’s current bond system will be abolished Jan. 1.
That’s the policy response to the roiling controversy that had Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker playing defense as he seeks a second four-year term.
But the governor and Democratic legislative leaders have shifted gears, launching political attacks on the law’s critics. They argue that the legislation really takes a “get tough” approach to alleged wrongdoers and contend that critics are either ignorant or blinded by their views.
Politico reported last week that Democratic Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch, in a clear effort to demean, characterized the law’s critics as “the same folks who want to take away women’s rights, labor rights and marriage equality.”
As for the bill making life easier for the accused, Welch said it really makes life tougher, because “the SAFE-T Act is legislation that empowers judges and removes access to money from the equation.”
Pritzker reiterated Welch’s point when he stated “The SAFE-T Act is about keeping people safe all across our state, keeping murderers, rapists and domestic abusers in jail, not letting them buy their way out, which is the system that we had.”
Their words may be politically effective, but they are substantively nonsense.
The bill’s leading critics are 100 of the 102 state’s attorneys — both Democrats and Republicans. The prosecutors view the law as anti-police and a public-safety threat.
As for the rich buying themselves out of jail, Pritzker and Welch, both of whom are lawyers, know full well that the relatively few wealthy people who are charged with committing serious crimes can already be held without bail under current law.
The politics of the new law are easy to understand. Its Democratic supporters just want to get past Election Day with their power either intact or enhanced. The GOP is using the issue as a means of restoring itself to relevance.
But the act represents far more than political gamesmanship. It reflects a sea change in policy best reflected by bond abolition.
Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus think too many Black people charged with committing crimes are being held in county jails They proposed the new law to ensure their release.
In a recent scolding letter to Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine, the governor supported the claim that the criminal-justice system “disproportionately punishes Black and Brown citizens” and cited the “stark racial and gender disparities” resulting from the cash bond system.
But the statute’s language raises questions about the governor’s denial that the act is dangerously lenient.
The 700-plus-page law states that “all persons charged with an offense shall be eligible for pretrial release.” It states release “may” be denied only if the defendant is charged with a “forcible felony” that carries mandatory prison sentence and poses a “specific, real and present threat.”
This kind of back-and-forth is mind-numbing for those who have little knowledge of the criminal-justice system.
On one hand, they see Pritzker, Welch and other supporters of the new law vigorously defend it. On the other, they see Pritzker, Welch and other supporters of the law saying they are amenable to post-election fixes that will address its flaws.
It may well be that after the election, legislators will iron out some of the bigger problems the new law creates. But it’s important to remember that what some people view as problems the law created are regarded by others, like Welch, as solutions.
“Let me tell you what we’re not going to do. We’re not going to let lies, fear and misinformation take the place of smart decision-making,” Welch vowed.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.