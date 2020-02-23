He was, for eight years, locked away from the public attention that seems to fire his soul — federal inmate No. 40892-424.
On Wednesday, just a day after President Donald Trump commuted the remainder of his 14-year prison sentence, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich was back posturing, preening and pontificating before a small army of reporters. Although older and grayer, Sideshow Rod hasn’t changed a bit.
Blagojevich was the same old bloviator he used to be — his self-serving assertions coming so fast that it’s hard for the truth to catch up with them.
“I’m returning home today from a long exile, a freed political prisoner,” he said.
Given the facts behind his convictions on multiple criminal charges, that’s an astonishingly false statement. But, given the way, Blagojevich always has treated — and always will treat — language, it would have been be astonishing if he hadn’t made one preposterous statement after another.
Today, he’s an innocent man, wronged by power-mad prosecutors who invented crimes out of whole cloth and sought to lock him away because — well — just because.
That’s a far cry from what Blagojevich said in 2012 when he stood before U.S. Judge James Zagel in the hope that a little feigned contrition might save him a year or two behind bars.
“I have nobody to blame but myself for my stupidity and actions and words and what I thought I could do. I’m not blaming anybody,” he said.
Well, that was then, and this is the time to blame everyone but himself for presiding over and directing a vast conspiracy to extort campaign contributions and cash payments from those seeking state contracts and/or appointments to state boards.
And let’s not forget the small army of slimeballs in expensive suits who were involved in this illegal enterprise, guys like fundraiser and businessman Tony Rezko, Springfield’s King of Clout Bill Cellini and Chicago fraudster Stuart Levine.
All of them — plus others too numerous to mention — went to prison for their extortionate enterprises that included a “scheme to extort millions of dollars from firms seeking teachers’ pension fund investments.”
There’s another person who deserves special mention, a Blagojevich co-conspirator who found shaking down Blagojevich targets highly profitable but the consequences of being caught doing so a price too high to pay.
That would be Chris Kelly, a graduate of Champaign Central High School and the University of Illinois. He pleaded guilty to criminal activities growing out of the Blagojevich probe but committed suicide shortly before he was scheduled to report to federal prison to serve an eight-year sentence. When he died, he was 51 and the father of three daughters.
The trust is that Blagojevich wasn’t really as much fun as he pretends to be at news conferences. He was just a more eccentric, more colorful version of the pervasive corruption that afflicts state politics.
The question now is what’s next. The answer depends on the sometimes perverse sentiments of the people of Illinois and Chicago. They appear to treat corrupt politicians who got caught as returning conquering heroes, clasping them to their bosoms and proclaiming that all is forgiven.
People are already speculating about Blagojevich’s future.
Will he work as a lawyer? That’s hard to imagine, given his well-known aversion to real work and his criminal background.
Will he run for federal office as an impeached former governor and corrupt state official? Why not — this is a guy who will say and do anything.
With any luck, he’ll find his options limited and slip into an anonymous life, offering nothing because he has nothing to offer.
He may try to talk his way into widespread acceptance. He tried the same thing during his trial, when his answers to prosecutors’ questions were filibusters that rambled in every direction.
Jurors eventually tuned out his evasive replies.
“People were writing, ‘Blah, blah, blah’ in their notebooks, and I drew pictures of my cats,” one juror told The Chicago Tribune.
That’s not a bad example to follow.