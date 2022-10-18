Jim Dey | Same scheme, different company in new Madigan indictment
Former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan and Commonwealth Edison are joined at the hip in the public mind because of the alleged long-running bribery scheme between the two.
But in an expansion of one of Illinois’ biggest political scandals, ComEd got corporate company last week when federal prosecutors alleged that AT&T had worked out the same kind of arrangement with Madigan.
In a deferred-prosecution agreement similar to that ComEd negotiated, AT&T pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $23 million fine. ComEd paid a $200 million fine.
Just as top ComEd officials were named in the earlier indictment, Illinois AT&T’s former president — Paul La Schiazza — was charged with conspiracy and bribery.
Madigan and key aide Michael McClain also face new offenses related to AT&T.
Both have pleaded not guilty in the ComEd case, and Madigan has adamantly denied any impropriety.
Last week’s indictment makes clear that AT&T, just as ComEd did, decided it had to establish friendly, cash-lubricated relations with Madigan if it ever hoped to receive favorable treatment in the Madigan-ruled legislature.
Relying on AT&T internal documents, the indictment alleges that in 2015, Madigan’s office blocked controversial legislation that AT&T sought regarding landlines.
An AT&T executive subsequently drafted an internal “lessons learned” memo that urged establishing a cooperative relationship with Madigan.
In 2017, AT&T allegedly learned from McClain that Madigan was looking to funnel cash to state Rep. Eddie Acadevo, D-Chicago, and agreed to do so if it was assured that AT&T would get credit “from the powers that be.”
Ultimately, AT&T provided $2,500 a month to Acevedo that was funneled to him through Madigan associate and lobbyist Tom Cullen.
That was not all the Madigan-related news.
With the November election looming and Republicans warning voters against Madigan-associated legislators still in Springfield, the boss’ former chief of staff Tim Mapes made a court appearance.
Mapes was scheduled to go to trial in January on perjury charges related to his grand-jury testimony.
But U.S. Judge John Kness was unable to set a date because of other conflicting trials and re-scheduled it for Nov. 29.
Kness initially suggested a March date for Mapes’ trial. But prosecutors said that would not work because four ComEd co-defendants will be part of an expected eight-week trial.
They are former ComEd CEO Anna Pramaggiore, ComEd lobbyists John Hooker and Jay Doherty and McClain, a retired legislator, ComEd lobbyist and close Madigan friend.
McClain, who also was named in the Madigan indictment, will go to trial along with Madigan at some future date.
The AT&T and ComEd indictments put meat on the bones of long-held suspicions of how Madigan ruled the Illinois House during his decades as the all-powerful speaker.
Influential individuals or entities seeking legislative favor were expected to boost Madigan’s organization by providing cash contributions to his multiple campaign committees or employment for his friends, associates and/or favored lobbyists.
In the ComEd case, the government has alleged that the utility put multiple Madigan associates in no-show jobs. That also was the case with Acevedo, who initially wanted more money to do nothing than AT&T was willing to pay.
As a consequence of a plea agreement that indicates he is cooperating with prosecutors, Acevedo recently was sentenced to six months in prison for income-tax evasion related to the Madigan probe.
The latest charges against Madigan demonstrate again just how far the enigmatic, brilliant and ruthless political leader has fallen.
A political kingpin for decades who was feared by friends and foes alike, Madigan is now a political untouchable who, if convicted, faces spending the end of his life prison.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.