Robert O’Neill returned to Champaign last Saturday to make amends — not that he needed to do so.
Who is O’Neill? For what was he atoning?
The long story begins May 1, 2011, when O’Neill and his fellow U.S. Navy SEALs undertook a top-secret — and historic — mission to fly by helicopter into the Pakistani city of Abbottabad to capture or kill the architect of the 9/11 attacks — Osama bin Laden.
O’Neill, purely by chance, was the SEAL who killed bin Laden in an upstairs bedroom of a house located inside a walled compound. Their secret flight into and out of Pakistan and the mission’s success made O’Neill and his fellow SEALs unnamed national heroes.
Flash forward roughly 10 years. Now retired, O’Neill makes public appearances, where he is the beneficiary of enthusiastic greetings from those he meets.
In December 2021, O’Neill was among the celebrity guests invited to local promoter Mike Namoff’s “Party for the Police” in downtown Champaign.
Before the evening event, Namoff took O’Neill to the Tumble Inn. When word got around the Champaign bar about O’Neill, virtually everyone wanted to shake his hand or buy him a drink.
Namoff said bar patrons lined up to do a shot with his guest, and O’Neill tried to accommodate everyone. As a consequence, when O’Neill showed up for the actual event, he was in no shape to talk coherently to the audience.
As O’Neill said at Saturday night’s “Party for the Police,” all he remembered of his visit a year prior was waking up in his hotel room the next morning.
The 2021 audience was appreciative of his presence, but O’Neill said he wanted to return to Champaign to make a better appearance in 2022.
That he did, providing audience members an abbreviated insider’s view of one of this country’s most momentous military missions.
O’Neill said that, initially, he and his fellow SEALs were kept in the dark by higher-ups.
“Where are we going?” they asked. “Can’t tell you.” “Who’s the target?” “Can’t tell you.” “Will we have backup air cover?” “No.”
SEALs practiced for weeks on a model of bin Laden’s compound to devise the “perfect plan.” Except, O’Neill said, there is no “perfect plan,” because something always goes wrong.
In this case, one of the helicopters crashed in the courtyard of the compound, alerting its occupants and drawing the attention of neighborhood residents.
O’Neill said that once they learned what their mission was — get bin Laden, gather information — the SEALs concluded prospects for survival were not good.
The evening before they went, he said, one of their group said, “I’m not saying we shouldn’t go. But why are we doing this?”
O’Neill said they agreed it was to avenge those who died on 9/11. He cited a young mother who had dropped off her children at school before going to work at the World Trade Center. The woman later jumped out of the burning building to her death because that was a better option than remaining inside.
He cited the passengers on Flight 93, who fought back against the plane’s hijackers. They forced the plane to crash in a Pennsylvania field rather than, as hijackers hoped, flying into Congress or the White House.
Despite the helicopter crash, the SEALs carried out their assignments. O’Neill’s led him to the upstairs of bin Laden’s house.
After one questioner asked what O’Neill felt after firing three shots into the terrorist leader, he joked about “recoil” from his weapon. But he said he noted the presence of one of bin Laden’s young sons and felt sympathy because the boy had “nothing to do with any of this.”
O’Neill said there was no time then to reflect on what had occurred, that it was necessary to collect intelligence and leave.
“Let’s go,” he recalled one SEAL urging him.
The flight out of Pakistan took an hour — 60 minutes during which Pakistan’s air defense could potentially identify and shoot down their helicopters. He said the SEALs watched with trepidation as the clock wound down.
When they were out of Pakistani air space, he said their pilot came on to announce, “For the first time in your lives, you’ll be glad to hear, ‘Welcome to Afghanistan.’”
Later, to confirm bin Laden’s identity, O’Neill showed the body to the female CIA analyst who had tracked the al-Qaida leader for years before locating him in Abbottabad. He said the movie “Zero Dark Thirty” portrayed her as overcome with emotion. But he told his audience what really happened.
“Is this your guy?” O’Neill asked.
The CIA analyst replied, “It looks like I’m out of a job.” Then she turned and walked away.