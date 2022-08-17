Jim Dey | Searching for right answer complicated in evidence-seizure disputes
Attention, dear readers: Pull up a seat, and put on your thinking caps. It’s time for another in our intermittent series of search-and-seizure brain-teasers.
The U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment is one bulwark against government abuse of power, requiring a warrant authorized by a court to conduct searches of someone’s residence or business. Or is it?
Today’s unique set of facts concerns the propriety of a search that turned up a rifle spotted in a previous search.
Or, as federal appeals court Justice Candace Jackson-Akiwumi pointed out, “Police had already discovered (the) rifle when they sought ... consent for the second search.”
Evidence generated by an illegal search is barred at trial. Should the rifle in question have been excluded from evidence?
In a recent 2-1 decision, a Chicago federal appeals court ruled the rifle was properly seized by police.
But how, given that police had no warrant when they conducted a house search and first spotted the rifle, an action described as “presumptively unreasonable”?
Here are the facts.
Chicago authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Paige Davis, a multiple-convicted felon, on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm. They took him into custody without incident just outside Davis’ home.
Because Davis told authorities that there were two children inside his residence, police conducted a “security sweep” to find them. While doing so, they spotted a .22-caliber rifle in a closet, grounds for charging Davis with illegal possession of a firearm.
When an adult resident of the Davis household, Antoinette Ewing-Jimerson, returned home, police obtained her consent to conduct a second search to secure various items, including the rifle.
Was the rifle seizure proper under the law?
The trial judge in Davis’ case said it was because of three exceptions to the warrant requirement. U.S. Judge Stephen McGlynn found the first search was justified by the need to protect the two children as well as police, that “exigent circumstances” mandated ensuring the children’s safety and that Ewing-Jimerson’s subsequent consent to the search was voluntary, untainted by the initial search.
On appeal, two of the three justices ruled Ewing-Jimerson’s consent justified the search.
Davis did not challenge Ewing-Jimerson’s authority to give consent but contended instead that it was “tainted” because the first search was illegal.
The court’s majority opinion, written by Justice Thomas Kirsch, rejected Davis’ assertion because it said Ewing-Jimerson arrived home 45 minutes after the first search, “severing any causal connection between an illegal search and subsequent consent.” Further, it said police had “good-faith reasons” to conduct a limited sweep for individuals who might cause harm to the officers or themselves.”
Jackson-Akiwumi’s dissent is notable for two reasons. It was both spirited and written by a possible future U.S. Supreme Court justice. She was among the finalists President Biden considered when he recently filled the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.
She dismissed Ewing-Jimerson’s consent as irrelevant because “police undisputedly found the rifle during the first search.”
“Our concern is with how authorities discovered the rifle, not how they seized it,” she wrote, arguing that the rifle was unlawfully seized and used to convict Davis.
Both opinions were persuasive, demonstrating once again how learned judges can disagree on complicated questions. As is often the case, there is the rule, the exception to the rule and the exceptions to the exceptions.
That, of course, is why they call them brain-teasers.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff