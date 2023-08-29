Anthony Marcus, for outward appearances, was a model citizen — retired military, supervisor in the private sector, husband and father.
But his job was a pressure cooker, and his mind began to run off the rails — panic attacks, depression, irrational concern about a lack of money, health concerns that required visits to a doctor and an appointment to see a psychiatrist.
This was back in 2014, right before Marcus killed his wife, disabled daughter and dog in their Lake County home. Leaving a note to his surviving daughter in which he apologized and characterized himself as a failure, he unsuccessfully attempted suicide by slitting his wrist.
It’s a grim story. Consumed with regrets, Marcus later pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” — a criminal offense — and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. That was an effective life sentence for a man who was then 54.
Now 62 and being held in the Western Illinois Correctional Center, Marcus wants out of prison. But a recent appellate court decision rejected his claim that his public defender failed to explain to him that he had a credible claim to an insanity defense and pressured him into pleading guilty.
This case is an example of a hard fact of the criminal justice system — there are very few do-overs.
Once defendants plead guilty of their own volition and in accordance with the rules governing guilty pleas, it’s borderline impossible to reverse.
This case is unusual because it’s very difficult to persuade a judge or juror to find a defendant not guilty by reason of insanity. Why? Because few defendants actually are.
But two court-appointed psychiatrists concluded that Marcus had a viable insanity defense.
One psychiatrist concluded that “due to (Anthony’s) depression with psychosis in the form of delusions, (he) lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his actions toward his wife and daughter.”
But the record indicates that Anthony didn’t want to go to trial.
He told his psychiatrist that “I was not in my right mind” when he killed his wife and daughter but did “not want his daughter and his family involved in a trial that would hurt them and risk exposing his (surviving) daughter to testimony against him, such as the autopsies of the victims.”
Anthony told the psychiatrist his surviving daughter “is damaged, and she doesn’t need to be damaged anymore.”
After a few years in prison, Marcus reconsidered. He filed a post-conviction petition alleging that he felt pressured to plead guilty, was unaware of the full potential of the psychiatric findings and that he’d been taken by surprise by the judge’s questions when he pleaded guilty.
From the looks of it, Marcus had a stronger insanity case than he had for his claim that his trial lawyer provided constitutionally inadequate representation.
The appellate court unanimously concluded Marcus’ trial lawyer had properly done his job. Even if he had not, the court concluded, “it was (Marcus) who sought to avoid a trial.”
The U.S. Navy veteran is not scheduled to be released on parole until summer 2059.