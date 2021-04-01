Democratic Chicago state Sen. Elgie Sims apparently forgot — or never learned — the first rule of holes: When you’re in one, quit digging.
Nonetheless, he persists, one shovel full of dirt following another as he plumbs the depths of political absurdity.
Sims is the legislator who recently sponsored a new law that eliminates the requirement that those arrested by police be required to post a bond to be released from custody.
He’s also the guy who was involved in a recent road-rage scrape in which New Berlin business owner Michael Hoyle allegedly pulled a gun on him.
Hoyle was arrested and later released from jail on $150,000 bond.
Hoyle’s release prompted the politician who favors wholesale release of accused criminals to express outrage that the individual who threatened him was released.
“By him being released on bond, he’s free to do this again,” Sims complained.
Oh, hypocrisy — what would our public servants do without it?
News reports of the Sims incident noted that Sims approves leniency when others are victimized but embraces a much tougher policy when he’s aggrieved.
Sims countered that claim by arguing that Hoyle would have remained in custody under his new “no bond” plan, that his “no bond” plan is tougher than current law.
That’s not a credible interpretation of the no-bond law, which will take effect in two years. But that’s his story, and he’s sticking to it.
In a March 27 commentary, Sims restated his claim. He wrote that “if the (new law) had been fully in effect, I believe the man who threatened my life might not be free in his community, and I believe the community would be safer today.”
Sims’ weasel words — “believe” and “might” — stick out like a sore thumb.
People are free to “believe” whatever they want, however fantastic their view.
As to Sims’ specific belief that “the man who threatened my life might not be free,” bear in mind that “might” is a verb without a lot of meat to it.
If Sims believes Hoyle “might” have remained in custody, that reveals his understanding that Hoyle also might not have remained in custody.
He, essentially, took both sides of the issue.
Defendants are legally entitled to a bond set by a judge.
That bond ranges from released on one’s own recognizance — no money posted — to being held without a cash bond.
So-called “recog” bonds are ordered when the alleged crime is on the lower end of the criminal scale and defendants have no criminal record or a minor one, are employed and have community ties — family or otherwise. Defendants are held without bond in super-serious crimes of violence.
Cash bonds range from low to high depending on the seriousness of the alleged crime as well as the defendant’s background and perceived flight risk.
Hoyle received a cash bond because he was entitled to one under the law.
As to Sims’ claim that Doyle might/might not have remained in custody, here’s what the new law states.
“Detention only shall be imposed when it is determined that the defendant poses a specific, real and present threat to a person, or has a high likelihood of willful flight,” according to a legislative analysis.
Hoyle allegedly threatened Sims. But as he sat in arraignment court, was he a “present” threat to Sims or anyone else? That’s a tough argument to make.
Facing an April 15 court appearance, Hoyle faces a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a low-class felony, and two misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
To win his release, Hoyle posted $15,000 — 10 percent of the $150,000 bond.
Despite Sims’ claim, Hoyle would have been a poor candidate to be retained in custody under the new law.
That’s because it is not aimed at keeping serious offenders who are wealthy in custody; it’s intended to ensure serious offenders who can’t post even a low bond are released.
That, however, is a truth that Sims isn’t eager to tell.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.