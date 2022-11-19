It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Include me out
The dean of the Yale Law School announced this week that she’s pulling out of the annual law-school rankings conducted by U.S. News & World Report.
Heather Gerken said the rankings are “profoundly flawed” and not only fail to “advance the legal profession but stand squarely in the way of progress.” Harvard and the University of California-Berkeley followed suit.
What about the University of Illinois College of Law?
UI law Dean Vikram Amar said there are “no plans to change the way we do things,” but he “hasn’t studied the issue.”
He noted that Gerken’s stand is easier said than done.
Amar said schools like Yale, which is routinely ranked No. 1, can refuse to cooperate with U.S. News’ request for information but have no authority to refuse to be ranked. He said “almost all” of the information U.S. News uses for its rankings is “publicly available.”
“For all I know, U.S. News might make its best guess” as to where Yale should be ranked, he said.
Amar said law schools had better be careful not to coordinate their actions because that could get them in legal trouble for violating anti-trust laws.
“It could be seen as anti-competitive,” he said.
Amar said the U.S. News rankings have “problems,” but he does not see them in as negative a light as his counterparts at Yale, Harvard and UC-Berkeley. The UI has averaged about No. 30 in recent years’ rankings.
He said law schools have had numerous complaints over the years with U.S. News’ rankings so “this isn’t coming out of nowhere.”
They’re in the money
With the elections over, financial bloodhound Adam Andrzejewski is making news again with a report about the personnel and public-pension costs of government in Illinois.
The report published on his website, openthebooks.com, is titled “Why Illinois Is In Trouble — 132,188 Public Employees With $100,000 Paychecks Cost Taxpayers $17 Billion.”
“Our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com found nearly 500 educators in the public schools with salaries between $200,000 and $439,000,” he said. “In small towns, city managers made up to $341,300. Three doctors at the University of Illinois at Chicago earned incomes between $1 million and $2.1 million.
“Barbers trimmed off $104,000 at State Corrections; janitors at the Chicago Transit Authority cleaned up $143,634; bus drivers in Chicago picked up $242,812; and suburban community-college presidents made $418,677.”
As he often does, Andrzejewski noted how well retired elected officials — both Democrat and Republican — are doing.
“The double dipping of the system has been bipartisan,” Andrzejewski said. “You’ve got former retired Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar. Last year, just from being a lawmaker and a governor, his pension is $187,000. But he also collects $90,000 from a 14-year stint as a professor at the University of Illinois.
“On the Democratic side, you got the former retired mayor of Chicago — Richard Daley. He spent just eight years in the General Assembly as a state senator. That retirement pension today is $158,000. Then he collects another $90,000 of pension for being the mayor in the city of Chicago.”
Running man
Former Gov. Pat Quinn has been making news for decades in Illinois, mostly by announcing what he’s running for next.
He’s run for treasurer, secretary of state, attorney general, governor and the U.S. Senate and had some notable successes. Wherever there’s an available office, he’s been interested.
His latest gambit was a potential run for mayor of Chicago. He floated his name earlier this year as among those interested in succeeding Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
But Quinn this week announced that he will not be a candidate. You read that right — he announced he’s not running.
Instead, Quinn fell back on a familiar tactic, focusing on referendum efforts for the 2023 ballot. He wants to ask voters whether they support term limits for Chicago mayors.
Continuing disaster
Illinois remains a disaster? Who says? The governor says.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week made his 36th disaster declaration as a consequence of the fading coronavirus pandemic.
His first came in March 12, 2020, and his 36th began on Nov. 10. When that expires in December, look for declaration No. 37.
The unilateral declaration provides Pritzker exclusive executive powers regarding every aspect of society ranging from pubic schools to the private economy.
All of Illinois’ surrounding states have ended their COVID-19 emergency declarations.
Untimely death
The Wall Street Journal editorial page comments from time to time on the state of the state of Illinois.
It did so again this week, pronouncing “democracy” dead in Illinois as a consequence of Democrats using gerrymandering, among other tools, to kill off their GOP competition.
“President Biden says last Tuesday was ‘a good day’ for democracy, but he must not be paying attention to what happened in Illinois,” the Journal’s editorial stated. “Behold a case study in how Democrats change the rules to limit political competition and entrench one-party, public-union rule.”
The Journal noted that supermajority legislative Democrats jammed through “new state legislative maps that forced 12 Republican incumbents into six House districts. ... Their new, more extreme gerrymander helped them pick up four to five more seats.”
Then the Journal noted that Dems redrew the lines of two competitive state Supreme Court districts “for the first time in 60 years,” winning both contests.
Pritzker followed that by spending many millions of dollars in the Republican primary to “boost the Trump-endorsed candidate Darren Bailey and knock down Republican Richard Irvin, a Black mayor from a Chicago suburb who stood the best chance of beating Mr. Pritzker.”
Pritzker won the general election handily.
The Journal complained that Illinois Democrats used “every lever available to entrench their power” and gain monopoly control of government here.
“The sound you don’t hear is the national press deploring any of this, or even reporting it.” it wrote. “Democrats in Washington have tried in the last two years to entrench their power nationally as they have done in Illinois. ... Democratic warnings about the death of democracy would be more credible if they didn’t try to strangle it themselves.”