Colleges and universities dodged a bullet last week when a federal appeals court reversed an earlier decision that opened the door wide to lawsuits charging they mishandled sexual-harassment cases involving their students.
In a case involving the University of Michigan, the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a lawsuit filed against it by an adult female student attending an off-campus executive MBA program against a male classmate.
She alleged that the university was “deliberately indifferent” to her sexual-harassment complaints and argued that, as a consequence, she is entitled to monetary damages as compensation for Michigan’s violation of her civil rights.
The issue in the
legal dispute is not whether the woman, Rebecca Foster, was sexually harassed or whether Michigan made repeated efforts to ensure her safety. She was, and it did.
The question was whether a jury could find that the university was “deliberately indifferent” to her complaints because the male harasser continued to pose safety concerns despite increasingly severe sanctions the school placed on him.
Eventually, school officials arranged for the unidentified man’s arrest and helped secure a court order that he be put on a plane back to his California home.
Foster’s case was dismissed at the trial level, but reinstated by a three-judge 6th circuit panel.
Finally, a 14-judge en banc appeals court panel voted 8-6 to side with the trial judge and dismiss the case.
“Whether examined incident by incident or in combination, (Michigan) did its level best to protect Foster from this harassing classmate,” wrote Justice Jeffrey Sutton. “It started with precautionary measures, moved to a verbal warning and imposed a series of increasingly severe sanctions that led to a suspension from the last class and commencement as well as a one-way flight back to California.”
Writing in dissent, Justice Karen Moore charged that the majority mistakenly conflated the allegation of “deliberate indifference” with the school’s obvious “good faith” effort to protect Foster. She suggested its failure to bring the harassment to an immediate end could be construed by a “reasonable juror” as “deliberate indifference” and argued that “fact-intensive” cases like this need to be resolved by a jury’s verdict, not on a motion for summary judgment.
The original appeals court decision raised a serious issue for universities confronting allegations of sexual harassment by one student against another. Some suggested that, given their liability, universities would feel compelled to immediately expel a student charged with sexual harassment.
But that possibility, depending on the facts in cases of this nature, could lead to both the accuser and the accused suing the university for alleged violations of their rights.
“Save for the highly unusual case, we respectfully disagree with the idea that Title IX was meant to impose liabilities on universities coming and going,” Sutton wrote.
Moore responded that this “false dilemma” was not present in the Foster case. She also contended that, in a line sure to raise hairs on the backs of university administrators’ necks, “there is nothing untoward about a school being liable to both the victim of sexual harassment and the harasser in the appropriate circumstances.”
The justices combined to write a 41-page decision.
In his majority opinion, Sutton noted the difficulty Michigan faced in dealing with adult students attending an off-campus program as well as the short time frame — roughly a month — between the time the university learned of the problem from Foster and the students’ graduation.
The real question, however, surrounds the legal definition of “deliberate indifference.” One of the key cases cited by the majority involves a fifth-grade boy who would not leave a female classmate alone. School officials ignored the problem for months, not even permitting “the victim to change desks until after three months of reported harassment.”
Sutton contrasted grade-school officials who did nothing for months with Michigan officials who immediately “adopted escalating measures proportionate to the misconduct.”
The evidence indicates the accused in this case was an emotionally shaky individual who wrote bizarre emails to university administrators accusing Foster of lying about him and their relationship.
But Sutton said the degree of the problem was not initially clear and that the school steadily ratcheted up sanctions as events followed, at one point assigning “several plainclothes officers to guard Foster.”
“That is not deliberate indifference,” Sutton wrote.
Not necessarily so, Moore countered. She said it might or might not be deliberate indifference depending on how jurors viewed the effectiveness of the disciplinary measures that were taken.
Absent a successful appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and a decision overturning the en banc panel’s decision, the court’s ruling establishes an important precedent. It’s one that reduces universities’ vulnerability to costly litigation involving often-complicated circumstances in which universities act forcefully, but not necessarily satisfactorily, to an accuser’s complaint.