Jim Dey | 'She said, "Don't come back." Well, I'm going to come back'
CHAMPAIGN — Albert Morr and his wife, Claudia, disturbed by a recent shootout in their University Avenue neighborhood, went to Tuesday evening’s Champaign City Council meeting expecting sympathy and hoping for help.
What they received instead — from council members Alicia Beck and Michael Foellmer — was a lecture on their moral failings and advice to keep their thoughts to themselves until they change their attitudes.
“I appreciate people coming in and telling us their concerns and being upset. But until you come in because someone else’s neighborhood is being shot up, I don’t want to hear it,” said Beck, who represents District 2.
Rapping her fist repeatedly on the council dais for emphasis, Beck suggested the Morrs — Albert is a retired electrician and Claudia is a retired university employee — were unconcerned about gun violence in Champaign-Urbana until a Feb. 4 shootout near their residence.
“I want you to come in because you are concerned about Black and Brown babies being shot in the street. And that’s what I want to hear. Period,” Beck said.
Immediately after her comments, Foellmer, who represents District 4, which includes the Morrs’ residence, sought recognition.
“I just want to second that,” he said.
The hostile response left both Morrs surprised and angry. Morr tried to respond but was kept from doing so since the meeting’s public-comment period had ended.
He had plenty to say later.
“I don’t understand how she can state that. She doesn’t know me,” he said Wednesday.
Morr decided to take his public-safety concerns to the council in the aftermath of a shootout between rival groups near his residence at 1601 W. University Ave. Police said more than 30 shots were fired in two locations. The incident left multiple bullet holes in the Morrs’ front window.
Morr and his wife were the final speakers during public comment Tuesday. He gave his address and told council members they “might recognize it” because of the shooting.
Champaign police investigations division Lt. Ben Newell said the incident, which occurred about 12:40 p.m., started at a gas station at Mattis and University avenues.
Newell said members of one group were fueling up their SUV when a rival group in a sedan drove by and opened fire. He said the group in the SUV followed the sedan east on University and they exchanged gunfire again near the intersection with Fair.
On Wednesday, Newell said police “don’t really have any good suspect information.” He said investigators reviewed security-camera video but were “not able to get a (license) plate from it.”
The Morrs said they were thankful they weren’t home during the shooting.
“If we had heard the gunshots, we would have gotten up, looked out the front window where the bullet came through. And one of us could very well have been hit,” Claudia Morr said.
The Morrs have lived in their neighborhood all their lives and said they want to stay there. But Albert Morr said the incident left them feeling “violated and angry.”
In addition to applauding
city efforts to address shootings with social programs, Albert Morr urged council members to fill existing police department vacancies and hire additional officers.
After the Morrs finished, Beck asked to be recognized. She said violence is not new in Champaign, although it is “new maybe to that particular part of University Avenue,” which she characterized as White and upper middle class.
“It’s been happening in neighborhoods that are predominantly Black and Brown. But until it happened to a White neighborhood, certain people don’t come forward and don’t care,” Beck said, expressing her disdain for what she had heard.
Morr, however, is equally disdainful of her comments.
“She said, ‘Don’t come back.’ Well, I’m going to come back,” he said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.