Jim Dey | Sheriffs waste no time moving inmates after judge's order
Illinois’ county sheriffs got a big win Monday in their ongoing battle with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and they wasted little time in taking advantage of it.
A Logan County judge found that the governor has no authority to bar transfers of sentenced inmates or those on holds for parole violations from local jails to state prisons. The judge’s decision prompted Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, among others throughout the state, to take immediate advantage of the order.
“We took 20” to the Department of Corrections’ intake facility
at Stateville on Tuesday, Chief Deputy Shannon Barrett said. Another 35 inmates are awaiting transfer, and Barrett said “we’ll get them there as soon as possible.”
“There’s a whole line of (county jail vans containing inmates) there today,” Barrett said.
Pritzker has barred the transfer of inmates to state prisons since March as a means of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association estimated there are roughly 2,000 inmates awaiting transfer, with the largest number coming from Cook County. But Barrett said the number of inmates awaiting transfer here grew steadily and made up about 25 percent of the jail’s population.
Barrett said that created “very tricky” problems for housing inmates because jail rules require separating inmates based on their classifications.
“We can’t have certain people with certain people,” said Barrett, who described Tuesday’s transfer as a “huge help for us.”
The classification system is designed to separate male inmates from female, the mentally ill from those not mentally ill and younger, less-serious offenders from older, more-serious ones.
Pritzker lawyers will go back Friday to ask the judge if he’ll put his order on hold while the governor appeals to the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield.
If the trial judge denies a stay, the attorney general’s office can ask the appellate court to do so.
Finding that the sheriffs are likely to prevail in their lawsuit against Pritzker, Wright issued a preliminary injunction requiring state prison officials to accept inmate transfers.
Wright said Department of Corrections officials have a “clear mandatory duty to receive persons committed to it by the courts of this state.” Further, he found that Pritzker has no emergency legal authority to suspend that duty as a consequence of the pandemic.
Pritzker recently modified his original executive order barring the transfers, ostensibly as a means of accommodating the sheriffs.
But his modified order established conditions on transfers that local sheriffs said they could not meet. The order also left it to the “discretion” of the state’s acting prison director — Rob Jeffreys — as to whether he would permit the transfers.
As a consequence, Pritzker’s modified order served only to infuriate the sheriffs.
“That (modified order) shows us that (the governor) has no interest in taking anybody,” said Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.
Pritzker has taken aggressive actions across the board to try to control the spread of the coronavirus and received considerable backing from the courts.
But in prior court rulings, judges found he has emergency statutory powers to take the actions he did.
In this case, the judge found Pritzker is trying to evade his legal obligation by invoking nonexisting authority.
“The governor did not have authority to direct DOC to stop accepting transfers from Illinois county jails under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act or otherwise,” Wright found.
Pritzker not only has blocked transfers of sentenced inmates, but also engaged in wholesale releases of inmates to address the pandemic.
The Department of Corrections said that, as of Tuesday, 371 inmates in its custody have contracted the virus, 336 of whom have recovered.
Roughly three out of every four of those cases occurred at correctional centers in Stateville (219) and East Moline (72). No other facility has had more than 20 cases.
In addition to housing issues, sheriffs complained that they were required by the governor’s ban to sustain a variety of expenses they would not have otherwise faced if they were able to move inmates to prison.
Macon County Sheriff’s Lt. Jamie Belcher said the county jail in Decatur was holding 57 extra inmates, many of whom became difficult to manage because of the lack of freedom of movement within the jail as opposed to within a prison. The close quarters, he said, resulted in more fights among inmates than usual.
“So far, we haven’t had any severe injuries,” Belcher said.
Despite winning at the trial-court level, county sheriffs remain angry over the circumstances that ultimately prompted them to go to court to challenge the governor’s order.
“It’s just disappointing it had to come to that,” Kaitschuk said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-351-5369 or jdey@news-gazette.com.