Ever heard the phrase, “Been down so long, it
looks like up to me”? From now on, just label it “the Illinois effect.”
Illinois has been so corrupt and so dysfunctional for so long that people are starting to feel better about the Land of Lincoln.
It was just a few years ago that the Simon Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale reported public opinion poll results that showed that relatively few people were happy with the direction of the state.
News reports at the time indicated more than 80 percent of the public felt, rightly, that Illinois was headed in the wrong direction.
A new poll shows, surprisingly, that people are feeling less terrible about the state’s direction.
A recent poll from Ogden & Fry, a Chicago-area firm, reveals that just 60.6 percent of Illinoisans think the state is headed in the wrong direction.
A remarkable 39.6 percent reportedly feel it is headed in the right direction.
That, of course, raises a question. Just what has that 39.6 percent been smoking?
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, obviously, knew what he was doing — both politically and policy-wise — when he so enthusiastically called for the legalization of marijuana.
It’s good to hear that so many people are feeling better. Unfortunately, Illinois’ problems remain virtually the same as they were a few years ago when the public had a better grasp of the situation.
Macon County sher
iff’s raceJust three weeks after a Champaign County judge ruled that Macon County will get a new sheriff, the office is back in the news again.
This time, it was Howard Buffett, the son of multi-billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who made the news. He announced that he probably won’t run for sheriff in 2022, a move that would have required him to challenge fellow Republican Jim Root in a party primary.
Root was declared sheriff — he’ll be sworn in Monday — after Champaign-
based Associate Judge Anna Benjamin ruled he won a court-ordered recount.
Two years ago, Democrat Antonio “Chubby” Brown was declared the winner by a one-vote margin. That was out of roughly 40,000 votes cast.
After reviewing the recount, Benjamin ruled that Root had won the 2018 contest by 16 votes.
Rather than further litigate the issue, Brown announced he would retire and would be in attendance at Root’s swearing-in ceremony.
Howard Buffett, 66, was appointed sheriff in 2017 after the incumbent sheriff retired before his term expired. The multi-millionaire businessman apparently liked the job — he used his personal fortune to upgrade department resources — and wanted to get it back.
But Buffett said he doubts now that he’ll run because of uncertainty whether he meets new required minimum standards to hold the office.
The announcement represents a dramatic shift in plans. The Decatur Herald & Review reported that at least three electronic billboards reading “Elect Howard Buffett for Macon County Sheriff 2022” were already up and running.
Judicial districts
A recent column on the new Illinois Supreme Court districts included inaccurate numbers for sizes of some of the state five districts.
Illinois elects seven justices — four from Cook County (District 1) and one each from the state’s other four districts.
Under the new format, District 2 outside Cook County shrinks from 13 counties to five — DeKalb, Kendall, Kane, Lake and McHenry.
District 3 falls from 21 counties to seven — Bureau, LaSalle, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, DuPage and Will.
Districts 4 and 5 account for 89 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
District 4 will increase from 30 to 41 counties, while District 5, which will include Champaign County, increases from 37 to 48 counties.
Democrats redrew the maps to protect and expand their decades-long majority.
Under the new maps, they hope to win seats in Districts 2 and 3, increasing the size of their current 4-3 majority to 5-2.
Because of the administrative morass created by the Legislature’s action, the Illinois Supreme Court issued an order leaving the old system in place until the justices can figure out how to implement the changes.
A question with no answer
Why do politicians do the things they do?
In early June, Pritzker made a preposterous statement, professing in an interview with a Chicago television station that he didn’t know whether he would run for a second term next year.
He said he hadn’t talked the subject over with his wife and kids.
“You know, again, I haven’t talked to my family completely about this, and I need to spend time with them to have that conversation,” he said.
It was a nonsensical statement. But how nonsensical was it?
It turns out that, even as Pritzker spoke, the governor’s campaign team was in the process of putting up a “Blue Wave Illinois” campaign website (bluewaveillinois.com) to assist Pritzker and other Democrats running in the state’s 102 counties in waging winning campaigns.
The website quotes Pritzker as saying, “I’m proud of the work we’ve done to move Illinois in the right direction. But we’re just getting started — we need to hit the ground running now to make sure Democrats have the resources they need to run competitive races up and down the ballot next year — and win.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.