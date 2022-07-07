Jim Dey | Some Dems — not Pritzker — worry about outsmarting themselves
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his advisers are still chortling backstage about the fast one they pulled in the June 28 Republican primary election.
But in public, at least for now, the governor is adopting the Sgt. Schultz routine. He knows nothing about the well-publicized Democratic effort to promote the candidacy of the Republican — state Sen. Darren Bailey — Pritzker most wanted to face in the November election.
Pritzker got what he wanted after he teamed up with the Democratic Governors Association to spend $30 million-plus to boost Bailey’s campaign and undermine that of GOP candidate Richard Irvin, mayor of Aurora.
But when asked about it recently, Pritzker adopted a “Well, shut my mouth. Little old me?” pose.
Chicago news station WTTW said in a recent interview, Pritzker “repeatedly sought to deny that (his political playbook) was designed to do Bailey favors.”
The governor deflected questions on the subject, stating he was “running against the Republicans” by getting an early start on his general election campaign.
Minimizing, obscuring and denying the truth are traditional and too-often tolerated tools politicians employ to evade questions that go to their campaigns’ character.
Here’s why: Politics — to most of its practitioners — is about winning by any means necessary.
Everybody paying attention knows what happened in this year’s primary. Pritzker borrowed a play out of former Missouri Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s 2012 playbook by spending a fortune to back the Republican primary candidate he considered most vulnerable in the November general election.
It was not only Pritzker who embraced that tactic. Other Democrats across the country did the same thing — including in Colorado, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia — winning some and losing others.
The prigs at the conservative Wall Street Journal recently questioned the tactic, which they said “gives new meaning to cynical politics.”
But so did the lefties at The Washington Post, editorializing that it is “not just shameless, but dangerous, that Democrats have spent tens of millions of dollars this year promoting Republican extremists.”
Extremism is in the eye of the beholder, and Democrats and Republicans do not see eye to eye on the subject. But the Post’s point is that helping conservative Republicans win their party’s nominations over less conservative opponents conceivably threatens the Democratic effort to move public policy further left.
David Axelrod, campaign manager for former President Barack Obama, recently wrote that the McCaskill tactic is the “stuff of legend in Washington” but that he “fear(s) the tactic.”
“Shrewd as it may seem, it feeds the growing jaundice about politics,” he writes.
But what Axelrod said he really fears is a “miscalculation” that could result in Democratic defeats.
“After all, how many Democrats cheered Donald Trump’s nomination in 2016, convinced ... (he) would be a dead-bang loser in the fall,” Axelrod states.
Similar concerns prompted onetime conservative David Brooks, a New York Times columnist, to say that “what the Democrats are doing is sleazy in the best of circumstances.”
“In these circumstances, what they are doing is insane. The far-right candidates whom Democrats are supporting could easily wind up winning,” he said, noting that Democrats are facing a tough 2022 general election.
Morality does not lend itself to the bloodsport of politics. So it’s revealing that Democratic critics of this tactic, while preaching a high-minded approach, fear that the risk of losing is one not worth taking.
Pritzker, however, has rolled the dice, and his bet, even if he won’t admit it, looks like a good one.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.