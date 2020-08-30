Jim Dey | Some ideas are best judged in hindsight
Ever heard the apologetic phrase, “It seemed like a good idea at the time?”
Raymond and Angie Adamee of Bourbonnais can identify. They had an idea that was good until it wasn’t.
They worked six to seven days a week at the Kankakee liquor store they owned. During their 28 years in business, they were robbed “approximately 11 times.”
“On several of those occasions, the robbers have been armed, forcing Ray to turn over cash and other inventory to avoid being physically harmed,” their lawyers stated in a court filing.
Ray thought working at the liquor store was so dangerous that he wouldn’t let his wife work at night.
The Adamees didn’t live an extravagant life, had family members and children to care for and must have wondered why they paid so much money in state and federal taxes.
So they started underreporting their income and did so for years. Between 2012 and 2016, they under-reported about $1.6 million in business income.
No one was the wiser until they decided to sell their business with an asking price of $600,000. That’s where things went wrong, and that’s why the Adamees each were sentenced to prison Monday at the federal courthouse in Urbana.
Each was sentenced to one year in prison and one year of home confinement for underreporting their income on their state and federal taxes. In addition to that, they were ordered to pay $642,736 in state and federal restitution.
How did it all come undone?
An enterprising Internal Revenue Service agent noted the $600,000 asking price and wondered why a business whose tax returns showed a relatively meager income would justify that.
Posing as a potential buyer, an IRS agent spoke with the Adamees and learned “’they did not report all earned sales or employment information” on their corporate tax returns.
The cat was out of the bag.
Federal agents executed a search warrant at the Adamees’ residence in November 2017. They found “tens of thousands of dollars in cash kept in a safe” and business records that indicated the business “generated substantially more gross receipts than” were reported to the government.
At that point, their good idea officially became a bad one.
When people are caught in these kind of predicaments, especially self-made ones, they have to bare their souls before the court — in this case, U.S. Judge Colin Bruce. Nothing that’s relevant can be left out.
So Angie’s lawyers poured their client’s heart out to Bruce.
“My conduct has cost me years of lost sleep, disturbing flashbacks and familial and financial discord. I have become a prisoner to nightmares that have barred me from sleep,” she was quoted as saying in a defense sentencing memo.
Angie, 51, told Bruce she cares for her mentally ill sister and sick mother. She said the charges against her and her husband have embarrassed their children, to the point that their relationships are strained.
She said the circumstances of their case have left her distraught and depressed.
Further compounding their problems, Angie said their conviction will cause them to lose their liquor license and they will have to find a new means of making a living.
“The regret and shame that has resulted from the offense are all-encompassing for Angie,” her Chicago lawyer, Daniel Collins, wrote in her memo. “There is not a day that goes by that she does not think about the offense and worry about what will happen to her and her family. She is depressed and emotional and often cries herself to sleep at night.”
Husband Ray, who is 53, isn’t in much better shape now that he’s been caught in a web of income-tax deceit.
Born in Jerusalem, he emigrated to the United States with his family when he was 8. He recalled that they were “very poor,” that his mother was “too proud to accept any government assistance” and that he started working at a Wendy’s when he was 15.
Determined to make a good living, Ray and Angie ran a furniture store in addition to the liquor store. The furniture store proved a money-loser and closed.
Since the criminal case began, Ray’s brother died and he “finds himself ‘miserable’ because his relationship with his children has been severed,” his lawyers wrote.
“Ray feels an enormous amount of guilt not only for the offense conduct, but for having (put) his children through the emotional trauma that resulted from this offense and the criminal proceedings,” the memo reads.
Meanwhile, his health problems — high blood pressure and depression — have worsened.
“Our nightmares will forever keep us up at night knowing we have destroyed our family and our position in our community,” Ray said.
Under advisory federal sentencing guidelines, Ray and Angie each faced a sentence ranging from 24 to 30 months.
Their sentences will be staggered, one serving prison time while the other is on home confinement and vice versa.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gene Miller, in recommending a two-year sentence, noted that Ray and Angie had “sufficient income” to pay their taxes, and that their crimes “took place over at least four years” and were only discovered after they tried to sell their business.
“There is no explanation for this tax fraud other than the defendants’ greed,” he argued in his sentencing memo.
That’s not quite true — the best explanation is that cheating on their taxes seemed like a doable and profitable scheme. Not now, of course, but before their well-laid plan ran off the rail.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or
217-351-5369.