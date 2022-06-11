Jim Dey | Something to carp about
It’s time for another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about this week:
Carping about racism
Asian carp that have invaded Illinois rivers are a problem, and state conservation officials have solution for fixing it.
They want more people to eat more carp. But how do they persuade them to do that?
Carp don’t have a great reputation — “bottom-dwelling scum suckers,” some call them — even though the Illinois Department of Natural Resources insists they are really “mild-flavored, flaky fish caught in fresh Midwestern waterways.”
So the agency is turning — again — to marketing.
“What we need now is a name that is as appealing as the fish tastes, so more people will eat it, restore our waterways and protect the Great Lakes,” it insists.
Officials at the department say there are two problems with the name “Asian carp.” One is that it doesn’t sound very appealing. The other, it says, is “racism.”
Apparently, calling the carp that came from Asia “Asian carp” is a racial pejorative. It’s akin to the epithetic and forbidden term “Wuhan virus” for the coronavirus that emanated from Wuhan, China, but is distinctly different from the virus that came from the West Nile area that is called, without objection, the West Nile Virus.
The natural resources department will announce the new name for the “you-know-what carp” on June 22.
“There will be a live Q&A following the presentation (of the new name). Email Melissa Harris at melissa@mharris.com to submit questions in advance,” it said.
The you-know-what carp was imported from you-know-where to the U.S. in the 1970s to help clean retention ponds. But, according to news reports, “through flooding and accidental releases, they escaped into the Mississippi River.”
They once were marketed overseas as “Wild Mississippi River Fish,” now known as the you-know-what finish from the Wild Mississippi River.
Definitely not a love story
Those crazy kids — “RINO Rodney” Davis and “Carpetbagger Mary” Miller — are at it again.
Fighting for the GOP nomination for the newly drawn 15th Congressional District, the two Republicans keep coming up with fresh attacks — and insulting nicknames — for each other.
Miller has branded Davis a “Republican In Name Only” to challenge his longstanding GOP bona fides. He’s characterized her as “Carpetbagger Mary” because she does not have a permanent residence in the 15th District, even though she lives nearby.
Now they’re both out with new ads.
Miller has re-named “RINO Rodney.” Now he’s “Red Flag Rodney” because Miller charges he supports “red flag” gun laws as a means of keeping firearms out of the hands of people deemed dangerous or mentally ill.
“My opponent, RINO Rodney Davis ... supported gun confiscation for years and even bragged about working with Nancy Pelosi to try and get his gun-control legislation passed by the House,” she said. “As a constitutional conservative and defender of the Second Amendment, I will always oppose the Biden-Pelosi gun-confiscation agenda.”
Davis struck back at Miller, charging in a counter ad that she has a “disturbing record of encouraging illegal immigration and allowing a convicted pedophile to serve as her personal driver.”
“Mary Miller and her D.C. allies are lying about Rodney Davis because they are trying to hide Miller’s disturbing record,” a Davis campaign spokesman said. “Mary Miller isn’t who she says she is. She’s a fake conservative and can’t be trusted.”
These verbal attacks and counter-attacks raise a serious question — can this hatred be saved? Tune in next week for another chapter in a political saga that will end on June 28 primary day.
Dem vs. Dem
The battle has mostly been behind the scenes. But U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin and Gov. J.B. Pritzker — both Democrats and ostensible allies — are engaged in another political knife fight over who controls the state Democratic Party.
Pritzker, who lost the same battle in 2021, is working to oust U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Chicago as state party chairwoman.
Kelly was elected last year to fill the post after the shotgun resignation of longtime party chairman and House Speaker Michael Madigan, now under federal criminal indictment.
In getting Kelly elected, Durbin out-maneuvered Pritzker, who backed Chicago Alderwoman Michelle Harris for the job.
The leader is elected by the party committee members from each of the state’s 18 congressional districts. So it’s pure inside baseball.
To oust Kelly, Pritzker is intervening in races for district committee reps on the June 28 ballot, throwing lots of cash around.
Kelly ally Carol Ronen, a committeewoman and former state representative, recently sent a message to the governor through one of his political operatives, former Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes, who is reportedly leading the governor’s effort to elect new committee reps who will oust Kelly.
“Why would you want to create division and strife among Illinois Democrats through an unwarranted effort to replace (Kelly) just months before the November election,” Ronen wrote Hynes in a letter that was quickly leaked.
The answer to that is clear. Pritzker wants his person in the chairman’s post, not Durbin’s person. He lost badly last time and desires revenge for the political humiliation visited upon him by Durbin.
But, Judge, he really is honest!
You know you’re in trouble when you’re facing a sentencing hearing in federal court on corruption charges.
You know you are really in trouble when you have to rely on a Chicago alderman to write a letter to the judge attesting to your good character.
But that’s exactly the situation former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson found himself in after he was convicted of a variety of charges related to a massive bank fraud.
Thompson, grandson of former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley and nephew of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, wants to be sentenced to probation while the feds are asking for two years in prison.
In pursuit of probation, Thompson asked Alderwoman Susan Garza to tell the judge what a fine fellow he is. So she did.
Garza wrote that “Thompson is a man of his word both inside and outside City Hall.”
“When he shook his hand on an agreement, I could always count on him honoring his word, something that is surprisingly rare these days,” she added.
Garza would have been more credible and helpful to Thompson if she had instead written, “For a fat guy, he doesn’t sweat much.”
Why? She attested to Thompson’s unyielding veracity, a man whose word is golden.
That’s not a particularly compelling argument on behalf of a defendant convicted of lying to FBI agents, lying to federal regulators and filing years of false income-tax returns.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.