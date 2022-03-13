Jim Dey | Sound public policy? For Champaign County, they'll make an exception
When sound public policy and statutory interpretation collide, circumstances can get complicated.
Add a dollop of political self-interest into the mixture, and things can really go south.
That pretty much sums up a recent legislative decision to intervene in a lawsuit that grew out of a turf battle between rival Democrats on the Champaign County Board.
It’s the kind of issue that makes voters’ eyes glaze over. They need to remember that old admonition: You snooze, you lose.
Here’s the dispute. As Champaign County’s elected executive, Darlene Kloeppel claimed authority to make appointments to various boards and commissions with the advice and consent of the county board.
The county board chair, elected from a single district, claimed the same authority, effectively cutting the executive elected out of the appointment process.
Both sides argued that law supported their conflicting positions.
Kloeppel decided to press the issue by filing a lawsuit. She won a favorable ruling from Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason Bohm, who complained that state law addressing the issue was poorly written but concluded that Kloeppel, as the county executive, properly held appointment authority.
He said the voters’ decision to approve a county-executive position created an executive/legislative relationship between the executive and the county board.
“A county executive ... is a countywide officeholder and is politically accountable to the entire county electorate,” he wrote. “Such a person would be incentivized to make appointments that are acceptable to a wide range of voters.”
But the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield disagreed, concluding that appointment authority belongs to the county board chair.
Where Bohm found sloppily written statutory language was a “legislative oversight,” appeals court Justice Craig DeArmond said conflicting statutory language should be read in harmony even if it reached a distinctly un-harmonious result.
“We presume the Legislature, in enacting different statutes, acts rationally and with full knowledge of other statutes,” he wrote. “And if divided appointment powers resulted from legislative oversight, we cannot correct it.”
Both the trial and appellate justices all but invited legislators to clean up the mess they made.
In keeping with the longstanding tradition of the Illinois General Assembly, its members decided to address their mess by making a bigger mess.
The appellate court decision only affected two counties — Champaign and Will, which are the only two of Illinois’ 102 counties to have a county-executive form of government.
Will County has operated under the common-sense approach that the elected executive should make appointments with the approval of the county board, the elected legislative body. It pressed for a legislative change to reverse the appellate court decision by giving the county executives appointment authority.
State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Orland Hills, proposed the change, but wrote his bill so that all but one county in Illinois, if they adopt a county-executive form of government, would vest appointment authority in the elected executive, with the exception being Champaign County, which would continue to vest its appointment authority in the county board chair.
Why was Champaign County excluded?
Current board Chair Kyle Patterson is in tight with the political operation overseen by state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, who is also chairwoman of the Champaign County Democratic Party; her husband, county Clerk Aaron Ammons; and Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth.
Patterson works in Chynoweth’s office, as does Democratic District 9 board member Jen Straub and former board member James Tinsley.
To maintain the status quo, Carol Ammons introduced legislation that would continue to allow the board chair to make appointments. But officials in Will County objected, so Hastings drafted a bill vesting appointment power in the executive in all counties but Champaign.
Here’s an example of what that means in the real world.
When a vacancy occurred on the county board, leftist Democrats pressed for the appointment of Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams. Kloeppel rejected the appointment because she said it would be inappropriate for Williams to hold two compensated elective offices. After the appellate court ruling, Patterson appointed Williams to the board. It was all nice and cozy.
During Senate debate, state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, pressed Hastings as to why he singled out Champaign County for different treatment.
Hastings repeatedly — and clumsily — responded with words but no answers.
But his non-answers explained clearly that the Champaign County exception is all about politics and has nothing to do with sound public policy.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.