Jim Dey | Spin machine in high gear over bond-abolition bill
With the public growing restive over crime, continued controversy over the impending abolition of bail for accused criminals and an election dead ahead, Illinois Democrats have taken the offensive.
They’re dismissing critics — including 100 of Illinois’ 102 state’s attorneys — of the new criminal-/social-justice crime bill as either ignorant or malicious.
Three lawsuits challenging the law’s constitutionality have been filed — in Kankakee, McHenry and Will counties. So it’s possible legal challenges will neuter, at least temporarily, the law as a political issue.
In the meantime, there are elections to be won. Republicans are hitting the issue hard, arguing the 700-plus-page law passed at warp speed in January 2021 mixes sloppily drafted proposals and terrible ideas.
Chief among the bad ideas, they argue, is the Jan. 1, 2023, abolition of the cash bail system, which they say will result in large numbers of alleged criminals being released quickly after their arrests. Only those charged with the most serious offenses — like murder — will remain in jail until trial.
That type of allegation is difficult for people to swallow because it sounds exaggerated, something no responsible legislature or governor would permit.
Relying on that skepticism, pro-bond-abolition Democrats from Gov. J.B. Pritzker on down dismiss critics as dissemblers. But in doing so, they are playing fast and loose with the facts.
Take state Sen. Ann Gillespie, the social-justice warrior from Arlington Heights who tweeted her concerns about “misinformation” and urged people to “get the facts.”
She then cited a “MYTH” and a “FACT” about the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, both misleading and/or irrelevant.
She said it’s a myth that “people currently incarcerated will be released Jan. 1, 2023, when portions of the SAFE-T Act related to cash bail are effective.”
The word “incarcerated” is defined as “being confined in jail or prison due to being convicted of a crime.”
So what Gillespie said is absolutely factual — no one already convicted of and sentenced for a crime will be released because of the SAFE-T Act. But her claim is pointless because bond abolition involves individuals charged with — but not convicted of — a crime.
On Jan. 1, charged individuals will be released in large numbers from the state’s 102 county jails because the new law presumes their release.
Politicians love to fool people with cute language, and the Gillespie example appears to be Exhibit A for that proposition — either that or it’s a rare display of ignorance by an intelligent person.
Gillespie’s “FACT” is hardly any better. She says, “After Jan. 1, 2023, judges will still have the ability to detain people, including those charged with murder and sex offenses.”
True — but no credible critic of bond abolition has said otherwise. It’s not the relatively few numbers of individuals charged with very serious crimes who are the issue, it’s the large numbers charged with lesser-but-still-serious crimes.
Gillespie’s “MYTH/FACT” statements add nothing except spin to the debate.
The governor hasn’t been shy about doing the same thing. He recently told reporters he wanted to “set the facts straight” on the law.
He then said “we’re trying to address the problem of a single mother who shoplifted diapers for her baby” and then was “kept” in jail for six months because she couldn’t pay her bond.
“That’s what SAFE-T is about,” he said.
Actually, that’s what the governor wants voters to think the SAFE-T Act is about. But it’s not. Abolishing the bond system could have potentially deadly consequences few defenders of the law want to discuss — at least not before the election.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.