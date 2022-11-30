Jim Dey | Split decision will put Illinois Supreme Court to 'smell' test
The nose knows — at least until the Illinois Supreme Court rules otherwise.
It’s well established that a dog’s sniff of suspected illegal contraband is sufficient to provide probable cause for a police vehicle search. But what about a law officer’s sniff that detects the odor of raw cannabis?
According to a recent decision by the Fourth District Appellate Court, an Illinois Supreme Court decision that found that the odor of cannabis alone establishes probable cause to search a vehicle “is still good law.”
But an earlier decision by the Third District Appellate Court found otherwise, setting up the Supreme Court to break the tie.
That’s the way things go in the ever-confusing world of search-and-seizure brain teasers, an intermittent subject in this space.
What with the ever-changing world of marijuana — illegal one day, legal the next — some might not be aware that they are still subject to the long arm of the law when carrying it.
That’s what Vincent Molina discovered when police pulled over the car in which he was riding in December 2020.
Illinois State Trooper Ryan Wegend “smelled the strong odor of raw cannabis” inside the vehicle and, “based solely on that smell,” conducted a search. He found “several rolled joints” and a “clear plastic Tupperware container in the glove box that had suspected cannabis in it.”
Molina was charged with the relatively minor misdemeanor offense of “unlawful possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle.”
He challenged the legality of the search, essentially arguing that smell alone did not provide the required probable cause to search the vehicle.
He argued, among other things, that the Legislature’s 2019 decision to legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana “so changed the legal landscape that the mere smell of cannabis no longer provides probable cause” to conduct a vehicle search.
Whiteside County Judge Daniel Dalton agreed, essentially finding that the smell test was “impliedly repealed” by laws legalizing marijuana.
But the appellate court said “implied repeal” requires more than having two laws seemingly at odds with each other. It said implied repeal requires “such a manifest and total repugnance that the two cannot stand together.”
In the absence of that savage conflict, judges are required to interpret the statutes in harmony, bringing into play the Legislature’s requirement that a car passenger carrying marijuana must place it in an “odor proof” container.
Relying on a 1985 high court decision finding that “smell” is sufficient to establish probable cause to search, the Fourth District said rules like that are in place for a reason.
“Regardless of recent changes in the law ... there are still illegal ways to transport it, illegal places to consume it and illegal amounts of it to possess,” Justice Robert Steigmann wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.
The Third District reached a different conclusion earlier this year in a similar case involving marijuana smell and a traffic stop. In that case, Justice William Holdridge, also writing for a unanimous three-judge court, concluded that the Supreme Court’s “smell” conclusion “is no longer applicable to post-legalization fact patterns.”
The conflicting Third and Fourth district rulings on the smell test mean Illinois has different rules in those two venues and, possibly, the state’s three other judicial districts.
In those situations, the Illinois Supreme Court feels compelled to break the tie and establish a uniform rule statewide. When it chooses to do so is left to the court.
