With the sun shining brightly overhead at noon Sunday, the Rev. Dustin Brown addressed his flock, a motley crew of young and old who live on the fringes of society and struggle with problems that include poverty and addiction.
“It’s a beautiful day, amen,” he said, beginning his call to praise God.
“You are the vine, and we are the branches. Without you, we can do nothing. It’s your presence that gives deliverance,” Brown said.
The services, conducted in the back parking lot of Rogers Building Supply, 350 N. Walnut St., C, lasted an hour. Then, members of the Jesus House Restoration Ministry served meals to those who were hungry and provided clothes to those who needed them.
It was all in a day’s work, the goal of which is to provide sustenance to body and soul.
Providing sustenance to the body is considered “essential” under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus lockdown. But Brown’s determination to nourish souls, as well, has led him to the U.S. District Court in Urbana, where he and lawyers from St. Thomas More Society of Illinois are challenging Pritzker’s edict that no more than 10 people can attend services like those Brown holds.
Pritzker’s lawyers face a Thursday deadline to respond to the lawsuit before U.S. Judge Colin Bruce. Brown is asking the court to declare Pritzker’s rules an unconstitutional infringement on the free exercise of religion and bar state and local officials from “preventing or interfering” with what is described as “their outdoor, socially-distanced, communal religious activities.”
Overcoming obstacles
Brown has been conducting outdoor religion services since Pritzker’s lockdown was put in place in March.
On April 20, he was served with a “cease and desist” order by the local public health district.
“Please be advised that your business does not fall under the definition of essential business and therefore is required to cease all activities except minimum basic operations as a result of (Pritzker’s) executive order,” states the notice signed by local public health Administrator Julie Pryde.
Pritzker has since modified his rules, but the 10-person limit stands.
Brown, who has continued his services, said authorities have not intervened since the initial cease-and-desist order.
“The last two weeks they’ve left us alone,” he said.
But the lawsuit states ministry officials “are fearful of prosecution for themselves and their congregation.”
Here’s the nub of the complaint. If the ministry was a typical social service agency that assisted the poor with food and clothing, it would be considered an essential service exempt from Pritzker’s strict rules. Because it is a hybrid — offering both material and religious assistance — it is deemed non-essential.
“Restricting churches to no more than 10 people, while allowing gatherings of more than 10 for all manner of other businesses and activities, is arbitrary and unreasonable ...,” the lawsuit states.
Unknown territory
This lawsuit is just one of many challenging Pritzker’s coronavirus lockdown rules that have been filed in federal and state courts in Illinois.
Religious leaders have been leading the charge. But so far, the courts have upheld Pritzker’s emergency powers to ban or restrict church services as a means of limiting the spread of the virus.
This lawsuit, however, raises new issues. It contends the lockdown was put in place to “flatten the curve” of the virus’ spread, and that goal has been achieved. Further, the ministry’s hybrid offerings led health officials to target it solely because of the religious services.
One might reasonably wonder why local officials would bother. But the heavy-handed dictates of mindless bureaucracy are hardly a new phenomenon. Indeed, this kind of enforcement is common when officials possess a surplus of power and a deficit of judgment.
St. Louis lawyer Tim Belz, one of the ministry’s lawyers, made it clear that he’d be happy to settle the dispute with Pritzker’s lawyers.
“We’re not out for blood,” he said.
He said Brown and his ministry simply wish to be allowed to serve both the body and spirit of the 50-plus congregants who sit in socially-distanced folding chairs.
Being a man of faith, Brown said he considers Pritzker’s rules “an attack on the word of God.” Because he’s a man of faith, Brown expressed confidence that the governor “is going to change his mind.”