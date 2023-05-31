State of Illinois bureaucrats have to be second to none.
When it comes to throwing taxpayer dollars out of the nearest window, they’re hard to beat.
Says who?
A recent report by the Illinois Auditor General’s office shows that state officials, primarily those in the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, botched the dispensing of funds in a $585 million Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration used federal aid dollars during the coronavirus epidemic to help struggling businesses. While citing a litany of errors detailing the squandering of many millions of dollars, the report soft-pedaled its final conclusion.
It said the BIG program and its purported safeguards “failed to work as advertised.”
That was a line originally used by spin doctors of the early 1900s regarding the maiden voyage of the Titanic, which also failed to work as advertised.
The auditor general’s report released last week caused a buzz in Springfield. One wonders why, because there’s nothing much new about ill-conceived, overfunded, shabbily administered state programs failing to achieve their intended goals.
It was just last year — June 2022 — that another auditor general’s report revealed that “nearly $2 billion in federal money intended to help unemployed Illinoisans during the pandemic was lost to fraudulent claims.”
In that respect, this year’s fiasco ($585 million) isn’t nearly as impressive as last year’s fiasco ($2 billion). By Illinois’ standards, that could be considered a significant improvement.
The Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity doesn’t deserve all the blame for the massive waste of money.
DCEO apparently didn’t have enough incompetents to screw things up, so it borrowed some from the departments of human services and agriculture.
The federal money was provided through the Cares Act, legislation passed by Congress to ameliorate the financial fallout from the pandemic and the subsequent societal lockdowns.
Readers may recall that Pritzker was among the most aggressive state chief executives when it came to limiting public education, business and social interaction.
This particular government screw-up involving the BIG program was aimed at assisting small businesses.
The audit found that the state initiated the program without having “rules in place” and that it allowed applicants to “self-certify” their eligibility for aid.
Readers will, no doubt, be shocked to learn that “not all applicants’ self-certifications were accurate.” Not to worry. They got aid money anyway.
Auditors concluded administration oversight of the program was “insufficient.”
The state presided over two rounds of giveaways. Auditors said “we were able to concur with only 8 percent of the BIG awards from our sample” of Round 1.
The state improved in Round 2, auditors saying they were able to “concur” with 41 percent of the BIG awards.
The audit’s list of recommendations for improvement bordered on the absurdly obvious.
Auditors suggested better documentation of implementation policies, establishing rules for how the program should operate and double-checking “for accuracy” paperwork submitted by “self-certifying” applicants.
Among the wisest recommendations from auditors was that the DCOE “comply with requirements in state statute relative to award of funding for specific purposes.” Another was to “take steps necessary to ensure that grant awardees do not receive funds in excess of program policy.”
But enough of business as usual in the bureaucratic sinkhole. Readers get the idea.
More taxpayer money has disappeared. The good news is that tax money is everyone’s money, and everyone’s money is nobody’s money.
Here’s more good news.
News accounts indicate that a program similar to the BIG program is underway. It’s called Back 2 Business and calls for spending $175 million on “restaurants, hotels and creative arts venues.”
So buckle up — there’s another unflattering audit sure to come the public’s way sometime next year.