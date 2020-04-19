Hard feelings linger after state Rep. Carol Ammons was elected chairwoman of the Champaign County Democratic Party in a disputed meeting last week.
But that’s a problem for the sparring partners to work out for themselves, because a state party official says higher-ups won’t be getting involved.
Daniel Kovats, executive director of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association, said his advice to supporters of Ammons and Maryam Ar-Raheem, who contends she still holds the post, is to work out their differences and then let his group and the Illinois State Board of Elections know the result.
“It’s up to the county parties to conduct their conventions as they see fit,” Kovats said.
The party official said — “honestly” — he has no idea of who the current county party chairwoman is — that he’s waiting to be informed of the results of the election. If his organization gets two sets of results, he’ll return them and say, “You figure this out on both sides.”
Given how matters have gone so far, that process probably won’t take long.
In a dispute that pitted local Democrats against local Democrats, precinct committeemen met via videoconference Wednesday night and elected Ammons as boss.
The meeting came over the objections of Ar-Raheem and her supporters, some of whom boycotted it. They insist it was improper because it was not called by Ar-Raheem, as the local group’s bylaws require, but instead by Vice Chairman Wayne Williams.
Kovats said county Democratic parties across the state handled their organizational businesses differently last week — some meeting on Wednesday and others delaying their efforts because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ammons’ supporters insisted that the party meet Wednesday because state law directs parties to elect their leaders 29 days after the March 17 primary. Ar-Raheem, who is seeking a third term as chairwoman, scheduled the organizational meeting for April 22.
Ammons countered that by calling a rival meeting for the same time and date.
Kovats said he watched the county group’s meeting online and concluded that Ammons won “pretty handily,” meaning that her supporters among the precinct committeemen constituted a strong majority.
Ammons has publicly claimed an “overwhelming” victory, while Ar-Raheem, in an unimpressive display of reticence, has steadfastly declined to comment on the controversy involving two women claiming to run the same political party.
Kovats said his group issued a series of recommendations for local parties to consider.
It recommended “proxy voting,” a convene-then-adjourn-to-a-future-date approach, delaying the convention outright or holding a “digital meeting.”
Williams, defying Ar-Raheem, called the meeting for Wednesday, insisting that what’s state law requires, a move Ammons supported as part of her quest to oust Ar-Raheem.
Although operating under the cloud of a pending investigation involving alleged shoplifting, Ammons declared political war on the opposition.
“We have battles on many fronts right now — a pandemic that is taking lives and making it crystal clear that universal health care and a living wage are life-and-death necessities, and a president that is destroying our democracy and leaving a wake of death and destruction behind him,” she said. “These very battles demand a local Democratic Party that has leadership and a strong foundation to take on these challenges locally.”
While Democrats were slugging it out over the propriety of Wednesday’s meeting, local Republicans held their convention on the same day but without the fireworks.
They elected Dee Shonkwiler, a veteran participant in local politics, as chairman.
Among the first items on his plate will be filling vacant precinct committeeman posts. They are the party foot soldiers who do the work of distributing literature and getting out the vote.
Republicans also have empty ballot spots to fill.
While three incumbents — Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman, Coroner Duane Northrup and Recorder of Deeds Mark Shelden — are running for re-election, the party is looking to slate candidates for state’s attorney, county treasurer, county auditor and county board.
Republicans are coming off a tough 2018 election year, one in which a well-organized and energetic Democratic Party swept all countywide offices up for election.