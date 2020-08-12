The big guys are picking on the little guys again, and the little guys don’t like it.
The question is what the little guys do about it.
The answer — “not much” — came Tuesday, when officials with the Illinois Municipal League faced off against the unyielding bureaucrats at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity before a panel of legislators who oversee administrative rules.
The issue, as it usually is, involves money, specifically federal legislation that appropriated $2 trillion in coronavirus assistance aid to states and local governments.
A portion of that $2 trillion was provided by Congress to provide aid to struggling businesses in cities across the state.
But Congress also stipulated that the money was to be allocated through the states to local communities.
The whole idea seems simple — and clear — enough.
But the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity decided it had a better idea. Officials there decided that financial aid to struggling businesses would be provided to the city of Chicago, Cook County and four collar counties, but not to smaller cities in the state like Champaign and Urbana.
They decided that smaller communities could not be trusted to award grant funds in a responsible manner, an event that, if it occurred, would leave state taxpayers on the hook to pay the money back.
Instead, the state plans to keep the aid money and use it as it sees fit rather than parcel it out to various city officials across the state so they can help their local businesses.
The state’s decision angers public officials, like Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin.
“The state should just get out of the way,” Marlin said.
State officials don’t see it that way. They met last month with members of the General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules, a bipartisan panel that oversees executive branch rule-making.
After listening to complaints about leaving smaller communities out of the mix — a move at odds with congressional intent — they diplomatically promised to review the issue but made no promises.
They returned Tuesday with a proffered compromise that didn’t violate the promises they didn’t make.
They’re still standing by their decision to cut out the smaller communities but agreed to extend by 30 days communities’ opportunity to apply for federal funds administered by the states. By not voting to reject the plan, legislators on the committee accepted it.
Needless to say, that did not satisfy Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole, who complained about the double standard.
“This removes local control from grants allotments and potentially renders tens of millions of federal dollars unable to be utilized,” he said. “What’s allowed for Chicago and its suburbs is not allowed for other regions and downstate.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office has indicated it hopes to provide other aid to businesses hurt by the pandemic. It’s overseeing a $600 million business-interruption grant program. It has also expressed the hope that more federal aid will be forthcoming if and when Congress passes another economic aid package. So far, however, Republicans and Democrats have been unable to agree on what should be in another aid package as well as how big it should be.
Marlin dismisses the state’s claim that smaller communities are unable to responsibly oversee a grant program to local businesses.
“We can administer it,” she said, noting that Urbana used roughly $300,000 in special community grant money to help businesses there.
Urbana’s Small Business Assistance Program solicited applications for grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 and received 37 of them.
Ultimately, it approved 28 of those, with a total allocation of $252,020. Sixteen were for minority-owned businesses and seven were for female-owned businesses. Among those receiving grants were the Rose Bowl ($9,970), Shear Impressions ($9,000), Urbana Acupuncture ($10,000), Ashar African Market ($10,000) and Art Coop ($10,000).
“I think it worked out really well,” Marlin said.
As circumstances now stand, neither Urbana nor other communities like it will have the chance to show whether they can or can’t measure up to proper standards.
The big guys aren’t taking any chances on the little guys.