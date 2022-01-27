Jim Dey | State GOP looking to capitalize on Dems' rushed passage of crime law
Back in October, superminority Springfield Republicans proposed a $100 million crime package that would toughen laws and fund public-safety grants to local communities and police departments.
Supermajority Democrats pretty much yawned at the proposal they dismissed as a public-relations ploy.
But last week, when legislative Republicans made another proposal they contended would enhance public safety, Democrats from Gov. J.B. Pritzker on down went ballistic.
“They’re just trying to bring up some kind of campaign issue, and frankly, it’s all pretty false,” Pritzker said.
“As long as I’m chairing the House Judiciary Criminal Committee, the (Republican proposal) is not going to see the light of day. I will tell you that,” said state Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago.
In addition to declaring the Republican proposal dead on arrival, Democrats played the race card by accusing the Republicans of playing the race card.
“As usual with the Republican Party, any effort to make the justice system fairer for Black people is called ‘dangerous,’” read a statement issued by the legislative Black caucus.
So what was it GOP legislators did that sparked such a sharp reaction?
They proposed repeal of a “social justice” crime bill that Democrats rushed through a lame-duck session of the General Assembly in January 2021.
The 700-page bill, introduced by the legislative Black caucus, represents Exhibit A for the rushed, power-driven method Illinois legislators substituted years ago for what ought to be a careful, deliberative review of important legislative proposals.
It was passed at warp speed and was sent to the governor, who enthusiastically signed it. Afterwards, liberals celebrated even as members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition wrung their hands in anguish and warned of the legislation’s “dire” long-term negative consequences for public safety.
A year has passed, and crime — murder, carjacking, smash-and-grab thefts — has skyrocketed. With elections just a year away, Republicans think the bill they opposed a year ago could be the Democrats’ electoral Achilles heel.
The problem for the GOP is that much of the legislation, including the most controversial of its many controversial provisions, has yet to take effect.
That’s the provision that would end cash bail, making virtually every person charged with a crime free to be released without being required to post a bond to win release.
Other provisions will make it much harder for police to extract confessions from suspected criminals and weaken rules governing home-confinement orders for released suspects.
One of the most controversial aspects of the bill was removed — the one that stripped law-enforcement officers of their legal protections, leaving them vulnerable to civil lawsuits.
The bill passed 60-50 in the House and 32-23 in the Senate.
All Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted no, so it would be naive to think Democrats are interested in repealing a bill they took such pride in passing.
But Republicans are betting legislative Democrats, particularly those in the Chicago suburbs and downstate, won’t be nearly as eager to defend in the current crime-ridden environment legislation labeled as hostile both to police and public safety.
State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, spoke for many of them when she urged Democratic legislators to “have a little courage” and “stand up for their district residents.”
“They need to say, ‘I’m going to vote for repeal,’” she said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.