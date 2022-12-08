Jim Dey | State high court sets new evidentiary standard in child-sex-abuse case
A Chicago man serving a 20-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a local girl won a chance for a new trial when the Illinois Supreme Court this week ruled that trial judges must review heretofore-confidential records to determine if they are relevant to his case.
In a 5-2 decision that angered the dissenters, the court sent the case of Samuel Sauls back to Champaign County for an “in camera” review of state child-protection records that now-retired trial Judge Thomas Difanis concluded were not necessary to examine because they had no bearing on Sauls’ case.
If the impending judicial review of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigation records finds they are relevant, Sauls’ conviction will be reversed and he will be entitled to a new trial.
If not, he will remain in prison because the high court concluded “the evidence presented at trial was sufficient” to support the guilty verdict.
Sauls, 31, was sentenced in 2019 after his conviction on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. A jury found him not guilty of a second charge involving a different girl. He’s being held at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro.
Sauls was accused in connection with events that occurred in 2017 that involved two girls under 13 who were in his care.
While imposing the lengthy sentence, Difanis said he was impressed by Sauls’ background, which included military service, steady employment and financial support of his daughter. However, Difanis said the nature of the crime required a stiff sentence.
During the trial, defense lawyer Ruth Wyman sought DCFS records of an “unfounded” investigation involving alleged abuse of the child by her mother. State law requires that those records remain confidential, but DCFS lawyers offered to provide them for Difanis’ review and determination as to their relevance to the allegations against Saul.
Based on what he was told about the nature of the records, Difanis deemed them irrelevant.
The court said Difanis erred by not conducting the review. Wyman argued they were relevant because they related to the “interests and biases” of the victim’s mother and a friend of the mother.
A state appeals court, which affirmed Sauls’ conviction, examined the issue and concluded that the defense failed to show that the DCFS records included the “material evidence ... necessary in order to implicate a defendant’s right to discover privileged information.”
Ironically, both the high court majority and the dissenters cited the same federal case — Pennsylvania vs. Ritchie — as a key legal precedent for reaching their differing conclusions.
Writing for the majority, Justice Anne Burke said “the proper remedy” was to conduct a review that “may have led to the discovery of admissible evidence.”
“If the documents contain no such information, or if the nondisclosure was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt, the trial court will be free to reinstate the prior conviction,” she wrote.
Writing for himself and Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis, Justice Mike Burke said the majority misread the Ritchie case and “erroneously creates an automatic right” for an in-camera review “when a defendant simply alleges that the documents are material.”
He noted that the Ritchie precedent states specifically that a defendant must make “some plausible showing” of how the disputed records are “both material and favorable” to the defense.
“Applying that standard here, it is clear defendant failed to make a plausible showing that the unfounded DCFS report contained material information,” Mike Burke wrote.
He signaled his disgust with the majority’s decision by concluding his opinion as follows, “Accordingly, I dissent” rather than, “Accordingly, I respectfully dissent.”
As a matter of general rule, dissenting judges always conclude their less-vigorous and -angry dissents with “I respectfully dissent.”
