Jim Dey | State legislators once again dragging their feet on watchdog
Ever wonder what it’s like to be a skunk at a garden party?
Skunks won’t talk about it, but the shunning they experience must be somewhat akin to that not enjoyed by Illinois’ legislative inspector general.
Who’s that? It is a public official appointed by state legislators to receive and investigate complaints about misconduct by state legislators.
Or, as the case may be, not appointed.
The legislative inspector general’s post is — once again — vacant. Four years ago, when the post was vacant, legislators professed to be appalled over their failure to fill the vacancy. Of course, they didn’t really mean it. So here we go again.
It’s not clear who is at fault. Two former federal prosecutors — Joseph Hartzler and David Risley — are under consideration and appear to be more than qualified. Both Republican and Democratic legislators insist they want to appoint a new IG. At the same time, each group is adamant that it’s the other party’s fault that they could not mutually agree to take action on the appointment.
But the ugly truth is that a majority of legislators — both Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate — really don’t want an IG on hand to look over their shoulders.
Many regular folks, of course, have never heard of the inspector general, just as many citizens don’t know the name of their congressional representative or local legislator.
But the public does have a healthy skepticism about what elected officials are up to when no one is looking. So our selfless public servants feel compelled to protect themselves by creating the illusion of oversight.
Hence, the IG’s position was created in 2003, ostensibly to investigate complaints about legislative misconduct.
That sounds good. But the system is designed to fail. That’s why everyone who has held the post has complained it lacks the legal authority to do the job legislators disingenuously say they want done.
Further, past IGs have noted that even if they manage to fully investigate and uncover misconduct, the reports they prepare are, by law, secret. That means the public is not allowed to find out what the IG discovered.
It’s a great system — for legislators. For the public, not so much, but it’s not as if it matters.
That reality, of course, has led to the current situation. The most recent inspector general, former appellate court Justice Carol Pope, announced last summer that she was leaving her post after two-plus years because she lacked the tools to be effective, a situation legislators pointedly refused to rectify.
Pope agreed to stay on until Dec. 15 so that legislators could find her successor. When they couldn’t, she agreed to stay on until Jan. 6. When that date arrived and her successor did not, Pope left.
The last time that happened, back in fall 2017, when complaints of sexual harassment by legislators made big news, members of the House and Senate were shocked — yes, shocked — to learn that the post they intentionally left vacant had been vacant for nearly three years.
Their failure to act had allowed complaints to pile up. Recognizing the unflattering optics, legislators rushed to fill the post with an acting IG to address the backlog while conducting the search that led to Pope.
But that was then, when the heat was on. It’s off now.
So legislators figure no IG is even better than a toothless, narcoleptic watchdog. From their point of view, who’s to say they’re wrong?
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.