“Although changing a facility’s culture is by no means a simple task, the first step in that process is recognizing that there is indeed a problem.”
That phrase — part of an inspector general’s investigation into long-standing abuse and neglect of patients at the state’s Choate Mental Healthy and Development Center in deep downstate Anna — sums up the challenge facing the administration of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The recently released report to the director of the Illinois Department of Human Services outlines in detail a variety of failures. They include mistreatment of developmentally disabled individuals, shortages of trained staff that exacerbate abuse issues and a culture of silence in which misbehaving employees escape accountability.
The inspector general’s report portrays Choate as a rogue institution that has operated by its own rules and is at odds with its patients’ and the public’s best interests.
Inspector General Peter Neumer cited the facility’s culture of silence as the biggest problem, saying it is “imperative” that “staff feel safe and secure when reporting abuse and neglect.”
The center “must take steps to identify how it is that certain staff are so effectively able to indoctrinate and intimidate new staff and counteract the training that is being provided regarding reporting,” Neumer wrote in a 20-page report to Grace Hou, director of the Department of Human Services.
This is a story of a lower-profile kind of Illinois corruption, most likely because Choate is far from the state’s population and media centers.
The problems at Choate do not reflect the political misbehavior that has drawn so much attention in Chicago and Illinois.
Instead, it’s personal misbehavior by employees who have abused their trusted status as caretakers of those with intellectual, developmental and mental-health disabilities at the 270-bed facility.
Team reporting last fall by three news organizations — Lee Enterprises, Capitol News Illinois and ProPublica — drew attention to serious problems at Choate that state officials found impossible to ignore.
“Brutal beatings, abuse plague state-run mental-health facility, investigation reveals,” one headline stated.
Reporters reviewed thousands of pages of investigative documents, spoke to Union County officials as well as patients and current and former employees to document what they called “a systematic pattern of patient abuse, neglect, humiliation and exploitation.”
The inspector general’s report confirmed those allegations and made a variety of recommendations to address it.
What the report did not explain was how and why state officials failed so badly for so long to address egregious problems there.
Most seriously, investigators found “fundamental problems” with the process of reporting “abuse and neglect” of patients and called for a “top to bottom” re-examination to improve compliance.
They cited “repeated instances” of staffers there “knowingly and deliberately” covering up misconduct.
The report also cited instances of abusive staffers warning patients to keep quiet or risk losing privileges and creating a culture where those who were inclined to report misconduct were intimidated into silence.
Hou vowed prompt action in response to the findings, citing a shakeup in personnel and the introduction of security cameras in the facility.
As much as anything, however, the problem cited by investigators was overworked, undertrained and uninterested caregivers who lack the required professionalism to do their jobs.
The study found too many employees displayed a “lack of recognition of the humanity” of Choate patients.
Taking care of individuals in need — whether at the departments of Human Services or Children and Family Services — is tremendously difficult and requires sound management at all levels.
Unfortunately, these shortcomings are common in state government, no matter whether they involve children and family services or employment services.
The inspector general’s report on mismanagement at Choate reveals that the problem is even more widespread than previously known.