It’s certainly not sound financial management when Pat borrows from Peter to pay Paul.
At the same time, it’s not illegal.
But how about when the state of Illinois issues bonds to raise money to pay old bills or make contributions to the state’s flagging public-pension systems?
That’s been common practice for years. But a recent appellate court decision has state officials nervous because it reinstates a lawsuit that challenged the constitutionality of the state issuing bonds to pay routine expenses.
The lawsuit was filed by John Tillman as an individual taxpayer. He is the chief executive officer of the Illinois Policy Institute, a free-market think-tank that has been relentlessly critical of the state’s financial practices.
While predicting that Tillman’s claim eventually will lose, the investment ratings service Moody’s speculated that Gov. J.B. Pritzker, because of the “existence of litigation,” may feel compelled to put a hold on issuing more bonds during the current fiscal year to pay unpaid bills.
Tillman alleges in his lawsuit that the state violated the Illinois Constitution in 2003 when it issued $10 billion in bonds to raise funds needed to shore up public pensions. He made the same charge about a 2017 sale of $15.2 billion in bonds, with proceeds going to pay old bills.
Tillman, who is represented by Urbana lawyer John Thies, contends that the Illinois Constitution requires bond sales be devoted to “specific,” not general, purposes and that making pension payments or paying bills are general in nature and reflect “deficit financing.”
The trial judge, however, found among other things that the purposes of the state’s bond sales were specific enough and that Tillman was asking the courts to address a “political” decision that falls within the province of the Legislature, not a legal question to be addressed by the courts.
However, the appellate court ruled that Davis jumped the gun on his decision to dismiss Tillman’s lawsuit because he ignored the threshold question of whether Tillman’s lawsuit was legally sufficient to be heard.
In cases of this nature, the law requires the courts to separate substantive from frivolous claims prior to addressing the issues on their merits. The trial judge, the appellate court ruled, jumped the gun by addressing the merits of the lawsuit first instead of whether it was sufficiently valid to be the subject of further proceedings.
“While it is important ... that unjustified interferences be prevented, it is equally important that suits which do not appear unjustified are not barred or foreclosed,” Justice Robert Steigmann wrote for the unanimous three-judge panel. “We find nothing in the present record to indicate that the purpose is frivolous or malicious, or that a filing of the complaint is otherwise unjustified.”
Steigmann wrote that the court expresses “no opinion on the merits of Tillman’s claims,” meaning the state is free to again raise all the objections to Tillman’s lawsuit that it did before the trial court.
Should Tillman succeed in his claim, it is unclear what would happen.
The state owes
$14 billion on the bonds that are subject to litigation. Defaulting on remaining interest and principal payments would further devastate Illinois’ already flagging financial standing. Some have suggested that the Legislature would have no choice but to work out some other payment method.
But, as has already been suggested, a Tillman win could considerably complicate borrowing practices now
used to keep the state afloat. State officials have for years evaded the state constitution’s purported balanced-
budget mandate with unrealistic revenue estimates and borrowing that created a balanced budget on paper.
The potential threat to business as usual prompted an array of attacks on Tillman and his lawsuit.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza castigated Tillman for his “irresponsible lawsuit aimed at tanking Illinois’ finances — for the profit of named and unnamed hedge funds.”
“This lawsuit is nothing more than garbage,” she said.
A Pritzker spokeswoman charged the lawsuit is “a tired tactic of the extreme right who continue to put their ideology over sound fiscal policy.”
Tillman’s lawyer disputed those characterizations, saying his client’s intent is to ensure state officials follow constitutional mandates.
“The consequences
(of the current approach) are greater and greater amounts of debt,” said Thies.
Moody’s characterized Tillman’s chances of prevailing as “highly unlikely, in view of the state’s constitutional power to borrow for statutorily defined needs” but also said the ruling represents a “credit negative” for the state.
“It prolongs a legal challenge that, while unlikely to prevail, carries a severe risk and limits the state’s financial options at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on revenue,” the firm stated.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.