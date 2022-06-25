Jim Dey | State officials hoping Asian carp's new name is a palate cleanser
It’s time for another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about in the news this week:
Eat them before they eat you
It’s time to stop carping about Asian carp and start eating them. That’s why the Illinois Department of Natural Resources this past week wrapped up its contest to come up with a new name for the princeling of a fish formerly known as the “Asian Carp.”
Now it’s “Copi,” described by state officials as a “freshwater, top-feeding, wild-caught fish that is mild with a clean, light taste.”
The state wants people to start eating Copi with a vengeance because they are taking over Illinois waterways. They estimate there are “hundreds of millions” of these bottom-dwelling scum suckers from the “Midwest to the Gulf Coast.”
The carp/Copi eat other fish, and naturalists fear a disaster if the carp population itself isn’t devoured.
But who wants to eat carp? Well, who wanted to eat a “slimehead” before it was renamed “Orange Roughy”?
Asian Carp were brought to the U.S. in the 1970s from Southeast Asia to help clean fish-farm retention ponds. But the carp/Copi escaped through flooding and accidental releases.
The name “Copi” — taken from “copious” — is OK. I unsuccessfully submitted two better ones — “filet migcarp,” and “jambalaycarp.”
Many people are probably wondering where they can pick up a carpburger. The state released the names of dozens of communities where it can be purchased, including Carbondale, Canton, Springfield and Rockford.
Champaign-Urbana was not on the list. But with proper marketing, it could sell here, too. Another name change — “Chief Illinicarp” — localized to enhance its appeal could work wonders.
Anti- and pro-Chiefs could rally around the fish tied to the ousted University of Illinois’ athletic symbol — the antis ferociously devouring the “racist mascot” while the pros daintily nibble on the “honored symbol.”
The name change won’t be official until federal Food and Drug Administration bureaucrats who apparently have nothing better to do give their approval. Until then, Asian Carp will be known as both carp and Copi.
Democrats for Republicans
First, it was Democrats for Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey and against Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in the race for the Republican nomination for governor.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association reportedly spent more than $30 million to boost Bailey by charging in widespread advertising that Bailey is “too conservative” for Illinois.
The reputed result is that Bailey, the GOP candidate Democrats most want to run against, is leading in the polls and may well win Tuesday’s primary election.
Drunk on the apparent success of that gambit, Democrats are now backing Republican lawyer Tom DeVore as their favored opponent in the attorney general’s race.
The Democratic Party of Illinois is putting out mailings portraying DeVore as “too conservative for Illinois.”
DeVore faces Republican Steve Kim in Tuesday’s primary. The mailings point out, among other things, that DeVore “helped Darren Bailey sue Gov. Pritzker for the stay-at-home order,” a reference to the gubernatorial lockdown effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The mailing also said that DeVore “successfully sued 100 schools and blocked the mask mandate.”
The Democratic skullduggery is based on reverse psychology first used in former Missouri Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s 2012 U.S. Senate race. Fearing she would lose in the general election, McCaskill targeted the weakest of multiple Republican candidates with a tsunami of television ads calling him “too conservative for Missouri.”
Her effort in reverse psychology worked. Conservative Republican voters nominated McCaskill’s favorite Republican candidate, and she easily won the general election.
Now the tactic has moved to Illinois with a vengeance, and it appears to be bearing fruit.
All Republican voters have to do to figure out they’re being had is look to see who is putting out the advertising — the Democrats. But that apparently is asking too much from some really low-information voters.
One-stop shopping?
Politicians all over Illinois were quick to jump on the abortion bandwagon in the days leading up to Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states.
Legislators or aspiring legislators had a valid reason to do so — the issue now is being returned to the states to address.
Others running for office that have nothing to do with the issue simply wanted to pick up a few votes by publicizing their support or opposition to the issue.
One great example is Democrat Anna Valencia, who is running for her party’s nomination for secretary of state.
That’s the office that, among other things, addresses vehicle issues but, at least for now, has nothing to do with abortion.
Nonetheless, Valencia’s TV ad showed her standing in a doctor’s office talking about abortion. She has also used the issue as a club to attack her primary opponent — Alexi Giannoulias — in spite of the fact that he’s as pro-abortion as she is.
Valencia’s ad, however, does raise some possibilities. If elected, will she use secretary of state space to make room for abortion services?
Back on the hot seat
Few people were happier in 1973, when the Roe decision was issued — and few people were unhappier on Friday, when the court repealed Roe — than federal and state legislators.
The 1973 decision took them off the hook in terms of voting on abortion public policy. The 2022 decision puts them back on the hook because people will be looking to them to establish the rules.
That’s not an issue in Illinois, where abortion will remain both legal and common because of longstanding state legislative policy. But legislators will still get the question, and they’ll have to answer it now that it’s their responsibility.
Legislators just hate divisive, emotional issues like this because they cannot be finessed with slick talk or shifting of responsibility to the courts.
That’s a tough position for legislators, most of whom care only about re-election and dislike anything that threatens it.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.