Jim Dey | State Sen. Barickman has no regrets about leaving politics
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Au revoir
Republican state Sen. Jason Barickman took some people by surprise this week when he announced that, despite winning re-election on Nov. 8, he’s resigning his position in the Illinois Senate.
His announcement set off a scramble by other Republicans interested in succeeding Barickman.
That’s quite a move from a politician who last year was considering whether to run for the GOP nomination for governor. But he said he’s having no second thoughts leaving public life.
“I know I’ll never regret this,” he said.
Barickman, who’s 47, said his decision to leave politics reflected an evolution in his thinking that began when the coronavirus pandemic knocked him off the political circuit and kept him home with his wife and three young children — two boys and a girl.
“I was suddenly around all the time. I really enjoyed it,” he said.
That led him to think about whether it would be better for him and his family to leave politics. As for his decision to win re-election and then announce he’s leaving, Barickman noted that his re-election efforts began in mid-to-late 2021, with the filing period in December.
In addition to being a lawyer and legislator, Barickman is involved in a Champaign-based real estate company — Fairlawn Capital — that oversees roughly 5,000 apartment units in Illinois and Indiana.
“It’s been a really positive endeavor,” he said.
Further cementing his decision was GOP failure in the recent election and the prospect of being a member of a super-minority party ignored by super-majority Democrats in the House and Senate.
“I thought we would at least see some balance in the legislature, and that didn’t happen,” Barickman said.
So no more July 4 parades for him or Lincoln Day dinners or any of the other time-eating trappings of political life.
“I’m going to be raising my kids like a normal dad,” he said.
Poor turnout
Does a lack of participation in the democratic process reflect a strength or weakness in the political status quo?
There’s an argument for the professoriate to debate. Whatever the answer, Illinois citizens demonstrated their disinterest on Nov. 8.
Certified results from the Illinois State Board of Elections revealed that roughly 4.1 million of the state’s 8.1 million registered voters cast ballots in the recent election.
That’s 51 percent, down from 57 percent in 2018 but up from 49 percent in 2014.
Are all those non-voters expressing their general satisfaction with how Illinois operates under either Democrats or Republicans? Or do they have so little faith in both parties’ candidates that they feel voting is a waste of time?
That, unfortunately, is an unanswerable question, even though it’s a good one.
Regarding the recent vote, Comptroller Susana Mendoza replaced retiring Secretary of State Jesse White as the state’s leading vote getter — qualifying her for the newly announced (by me) Jesse White Mr. Popularity Trophy.
The ever-popular White, an affable Chicago Democrat who’s 88, has been crushing his political foes for years, winning everywhere in Illinois by large margins.
Mendoza won re-election by the largest margin of any statewide candidate, collecting 2.33 million votes to her semi-anonymous Republican opponent’s 1.68 million.
No pretensions
The folks who run Ollie’s Bargain Barn aren’t much for putting on airs.
“GOOD STUFF CHEAP,” a front store sign states.
What’s that mean?
“Ollie’s is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Our 465 ‘semi-lovely’ stores sell merchandise of all descriptions and some beyond description,” the company states.
Ollie’s plans to open another store in March near Kohl’s in Marketplace Plaza in north Champaign. The company just keeps getting bigger and bigger, drawing attention along the way.
Forbes magazine once described it as “a $5 Billion Retail Empire That Sells Nothing Online (But Is Beating Amazon).”
“Ollie’s is very possibly the only company in America whose bricks-and-mortar stores are not just surviving, but thriving,” Forbes wrote in a 2019 company profile.
Starting with just one store in Mechanicsburg, Pa., in 1982, Ollie’s is now a growing leviathan. It went public in 2015 at $15 a share.
Company stock was selling Friday for $52 a share and carried a price/earnings ratio of 42, too high to be a good entry buy price.
Its stock price has ranged from $37-$72 this year.
Ollie’s approach is to buy excess inventory from manufacturers and sell it at a bargain price to the public — “up to 70 percent off.”
Aside from routine inventory that includes soap, furniture, foods, books, toys and electronics, Forbes said it “is a total guess as to precisely what each Ollie’s will have.”
Its sales approach, one attractive to lower income earners, has made company founder Mark Butler a billionaire. The company is named after one of its founders, the late Ollie Rosenberg.
Lesson learned?
After the Nov. 8 Republican election wipe-out in Illinois, some GOP leaders have argued it’s time to rethink their approach to winning over voters.
What they meant is that a party that offers a hardcore and inflexible approach to voters will continue to lose in a diverse state like Illinois. Exhibit A for that proposition is defeated GOP candidate Darren Bailey.
Bailey, however, disagrees. He said what the GOP needs is more of the same.
“... I certainly have hope that in the days ahead I think the Republican Party has got to regroup. A lot of people are saying rebrand, no, I’m not saying that at all. I’m saying let’s stick to our platform. We have the message of what we need, is men and women who with working moral compasses, as the Illinois Family Institute said, and spines of steel to stand up against this nonsense and quit wavering with some of the stuff that’s destroying our state,” he was quoted as saying.
That’s certainly the advice Illinois Democrats would give Illinois Republicans, and for good reason. It’s a prescription for continued GOP failure.
One-party rule has been disastrous for Illinois. But that’s what happens when Republicans competing in a solid Democratic state like Illinois collectively decide they’d rather complain and lose than win and govern.
Excited about losing?
That’s what University of Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel said, even if it isn’t what he meant.
Heupel was referring to the departure of former Fighting Illini assistant football coach Alex Golesh to become the new head coach at the University of South Florida.
“Yeah, certainly losing Alex is something that we’re excited about,” Heupel said. “I think it speaks to the growth inside of our program.
Golesh came to the UI when former head coach Tim Beckman was hired in 2012 and stayed for three seasons. He coached tight ends and running backs, also serving as the recruiting coordinator.
He left Illinois to work under Matt Campbell at Iowa State. Last year he was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.
Sports Illustrated said the 38-year-old Golesh’s elevation to a head coaching position was “inevitable.”
“Lauded as one of the fastest rising young coaches in America, Golesh now has the task of turning around a South Florida program that is coming off a 1-11 season,” SI reported.
Golesh, who was born in Moscow, moved to the United States as a child. A graduate of Ohio State, he worked as a student assistant there in 2004-2005, the first of eight college coaching jobs he’s had before taking the USF job.
Golesh will have his hands full. Since USF began playing football in 1997, it’s had five head coaches. Just one, Willie Taggart, who left to take the Oregon job, escaped dismissal.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.