Jim Dey | State's financial road now smooth, but potholes dead ahead
The good times — or at least Illinois’ version of good times — are rolling, but maybe not for long.
The state’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability released its February report on finances, finding that tax receipts continue to be strong and are expected to maintain that pace to the fiscal year’s end on June 30.
After that, however, it’s a different story.
CGFA budget analysts report that through the first eight months of the fiscal year, “overall base receipts are up an impressive $2.125 billion.”
“Individual income tax receipts are $465 million above last year’s pace on a net basis. Corporate income tax receipts are up a remarkable $833 million. What makes the growth in income tax revenues so impressive is that revenue total of FY 2022 are compared to FY 2021 receipts that benefited from the previous year’s final payment delay, valued at $1.3 billion,” the report states.
The “payment delay” refers to the state’s 2020 decision to extend the state income tax filing deadline from April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That extension meant that tax payments that would have arrived in the 2019-20 fiscal year were pushed back into the 2020-21 fiscal year, inflating revenues in FY 2021.The state’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker celebrated the additional revenues in his recent budget address in which he released details of his $45.4 billion budget.
Because of improvements in revenues — including many billions in federal coronavirus aid — Pritzer said he would inject nearly $900 million into the state’s “rainy day fund” as well as deposit an additional $500 million in the state’s beleaguered public-pension funds.
To goose his November re-election prospects, Pritzker also proposed a series of very small and temporary reductions in food, gasoline and property taxes.
The CGFA said, however, the financial fun will end soon.
First, a word about their party-crashing. Financial forecasts are just that — predictions about what the future holds. While they are made very carefully by competent professionals, their predictions are just educated guesses.
It’s important to note that revenues the state has received in the current fiscal year were higher than forecast, the result of an economy that recovered from the pandemic faster than forecasters thought it would.
So maybe what the CGFA predicts will happen won’t happen. Everyone should hope so, because the CGFA is forecasting a $2.1 billion decline in revenue for the 2023 fiscal year — July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
The CGFA said its forecast is based on a state payment of $1.5 billion in federal aid reimbursement and a $671 million decline in “base” general revenue funds.
Wirepoints financial analyst Mark Glennon said the curious feast/famine circumstance stems from “the astonishing amount of money pumped into Illinois by the federal government under the guise of pandemic relief.”
“That includes not just the $8.1 billion that went directly to the state, but all private sector assistance that helped generate current tax revenue,” he said.
Whatever scenario is forthcoming, Illinois remains in dire financial shape, stemming substantially from crushing debts to the teachers, judges, legislators and state and university employee funds.
Depending on how it’s counted — using either public or private accounting techniques — Illinois’ pension debt ranges from $144 billion (projected by the state) up to $317 billion (private sector accounting).
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.