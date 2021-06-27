Jim Dey | State's inmate-transfer policy still a burr under sheriffs' saddles
Circumstances have changed dramatically since the coronavirus pandemic that began in March 2020 upended the way Illinois state prisons and county jails do business.
The Department of Corrections reports that over the past year, 10,912 inmates contracted the coronavirus at its 37 facilities. On Wednesday, there were just two positive cases, both at Stateville.
But one thing hasn’t changed at the department — it remains at odds with county sheriffs. Driven by coronavirus concerns, it insists on receiving inmates from county jails who are sentenced to terms in state prisons on its schedule, not those of county sheriffs.
To get around the department’s rules, the sheriffs took the state to court, persuading a Logan County judge to order it to take all sentenced inmates the counties want to transfer. But an appellate court reversed that decision.
Individual county sheriffs as well as the Illinois Sheriff’s Association recently leveled another blast over the policy at the corrections department.
But a department spokeswomen said current rules will remain in place for the time being.
“That’s where we’re at now,” she said.
While some counties are laboring under the burden of holding inmates who should be in prison, three area counties report that — while problems ebb and blow — circumstances are manageable.
Champaign County Chief Deputy Shannon Barrett said the county jail had 207 inmates Wednesday, including 33 awaiting transfer to state prison.
The numbers are not so much the problem as are jail rules that complicate the process of finding space for the various classes of inmates — male, female, violent inmates, the mentally ill and those in quarantine — who must be kept apart.
While Illinois’ outside world has returned to relative normal, jails and prisons continue to operate under strict guildelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention intended to stem the spread of the virus.
Barrett said jail employees and inmates wear masks even if they have been vaccinated.
New inmates are required to be quarantined for 14 days to make certain they do not have the virus. But quarantined inmates take up space that other classes of inmates sometimes need.
“It’s become a nightmare for our classification officers,” Barrett said. “It’s like solving a puzzle every day. If we could get rid of the 14-day quarantine, it would be immensely helpful.”
It’s a slightly different story at the Macon County jail, where Lt. Jamie Belcher reports his facility is OK — for now. With a jail population of 257 as of Wednesday, the facility was holding 12 inmates awaiting transfer.
But he said the jail transferred 110 inmates to state prison in April, May and early June.
“We got lucky on a couple shipments,” Belcher said.
In Vermilion County, Sgt. Kevin Maskel said the jail population was 235 Wednesday, including “approximately 20 inmates who’ve been sentenced” to state prison.
With a jail capacity of up to 400, he said “we’ve got plenty of room.”
Barrett said the corrections department will contact her jail and others to say how many it’s willing to take and when. Under pre-coronavirus rules, county sheriffs transferred inmates without undue delay.
But it’s not just holding inmates that has sheriffs up in arms, it’s the cost.
A recent news report quotes McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout complaining that he has “well over 1,300 days of inmates being held” in his jail, at a cost of $55 a day each.
The corrections department has discussed reimbursing counties, but at a rate — $35 per inmate per day — that is substantially less than the actual cost. So far, no compensation agreement has been reached.
While county jails — some more than others — have population issues related to the corrections department’s coronavirus policies, the department’s population is falling.
Because of a variety of early-release programs — some due to the pandemic, some not — the department’s population stood at 27,413 Wednesday, down from 28,529 in December 2019.
Indeed, the department’s steady population decline marks a sea change from past policies. In 2012, its inmate population hovered around 49,000, mostly men.
Former Gov. Bruce Rauner, who took office in 2015, embraced policies and legislation to reduce inmate population. Since then, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has advanced that cause.
As a result, Illinois’ inmate population is roughly half what it was 10 years ago, even as county jails continue to house inmates sentenced to state prison.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.