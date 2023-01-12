Jim Dey | State's new gun ban ends one battle, starts another
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was smiling early Tuesday as he signed into law legislation that, among other things, bans “military-style weapons” and “high-capacity magazines” just hours after it was passed by legislators.
“I’m grateful that people cared enough to get this done now,” Pritzker said.
But it’s not done. To paraphrase a great man, the fight over gun-control/gun-safety laws is not at an end; it’s not even at the beginning of the end. Contrary to what some might think, it’s not even the end of the beginning.
Fights over gun laws have been going on somewhere — in legislatures, the courts and the town square — for decades. Nothing is going to change that.
Even the governor has to know that his declaration of victory is, at best, premature.
While Pritzker was quick to sign the measure, the Illinois State Rifle Association is also moving with haste to challenge its constitutionality in federal court.
Association Executive Director Richard Pearson said “we’ll get there as soon as possible” — “next week or the week after.” As a first step, it will seek an injunction barring the law from taking effect.
Legislators on both sides of the debate vouched for and challenged the constitutionality question.
Arguing that the legislation is legally sound, proponents noted that a number of states have similar bans in place. Opponents say that assertion is meaningless because those state laws were written before a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen.
In that case, the court struck down a New York handgun-licensing law for violating the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The law required those who were applying for a permit to carry a handgun in public to show a special need beyond mere self-defense.
Writing for the 6-3 majority, Justice Clarence Thomas concluded the New York law was flawed because there is “no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need.”
In a concurrent opinion, justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh found that objective requirements for licensing — mental-health checks, fingerprinting, firearms training — are acceptably objective, but that vaguer standards like “special need” are not.
Gun-safety claims routinely dominate these kinds of debates, and the court’s Bruen ruling showed divergent views.
Now-retired Justice Stephen Breyer concluded that allowing guns in public “severely” hampers the state’s ability to protect. Justice Samuel Alito countered that “high levels of gun violence” are the reason why so many feel the need to protect themselves.
In addition to banning the sale of certain types of firearms and magazines, the Illinois legislation requires owners of those weapons to register them with the state and imposes penalties for noncompliance.
Pearson said the NRA opposes registration because it’s the “first step to confiscation.” He has a good point.
Connecticut’s “assault-weapons ban” allows those who already owned such firearms to keep them. But Gov. Ned Lamont recently called for confiscation because “you’re not serious about crime if you leave them on the streets.”
It’s easy to see Pritzker following Lamont’s lead, winning plaudits from gun-control advocates for doing so.
The gun debate in Springfield was driven by the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, where seven people were killed and dozens wounded by a man armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.
Horrific mass shootings in Highland Park and elsewhere attract national attention and generate emotional energy for legislation to stop them. But it takes more than passing a law to get the desired result.
Statistics show far greater gun-related death tolls in urban areas. The Chicago Police Department recently released statistics showing that from January through November 2022, there were 600 homicides and 2,600 shootings, almost all of them committed by individuals whose possession of a firearm was illegal.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.