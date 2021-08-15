Jim Dey | Stellar investigative journalism critical to Epstein's downfall
The rich and powerful don’t have to play by the rules, and frequently, they don’t.
But there are limits that can be imposed on even their misconduct. One comes in the form of an aggressive, free and professional news media that can shine bright lights on dark, dirty corners.
That kind of inquiry is increasingly rare these days as the newspaper industry continues its financial collapse. In the not-too-distant future, real investigative reporting might be extinct.
That’s why “Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story” is the latest recommendation from Jim’s Pseudo-Intellectual Book Club.
It’s an important story about a story, a memoir of masterful reporting by an investigative bulldog — Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown.
It’s not hyperbole to assert that the Epstein scandal — writ large — never would have been made public but for Brown’s decision to take a second and much harder look at the scandal within the scandal of the Epstein story.
The original scandal broke in 2008, when Epstein pleaded guilty to a relatively minor charge of soliciting an underage prostitute.
The larger scandal was the kid-gloves treatment Epstein got from state and federal prosecutors after a Palm Beach, Fla., police investigation revealed he was trafficking in and sexually abusing underage girls.
A man of vast wealth — where it came from is unclear — and a seemingly unlimited network of rich, influential and powerful friends, Epstein used his resources to scare off, pay off and fend off anyone who threatened his empire of unseemly pursuits.
Brown’s series of stories in the Herald put an end to all that. Epstein was indicted and arrested in 2019 on a broad array of charges, after which he conveniently and suspiciously died in a federal lockup. The circumstances surrounding his supposed suicide are, at best, questionable, but the timing was exquisite.
There had to be many sighs of relief from Ep-
stein’s associates when they learned of his demise.
Epstein-related investigations are still pending. One of his closest associates, Ghislaine Maxwell, faces trial in New York on charges of aiding and abetting his conduct.
But this book is about more than what Epstein did. It’s mostly about what Brown had to do to uncover the mess, which started with a police investigation that bore not just fruit but loads of dirty laundry.
The powers that be — for a variety of reasons — felt compelled to cover it up. Hence, the sweetheart plea deal stemming from the initial investigation.
Anyone who believes in equal justice under the law will be sickened. It’s a classic example of the two sets of rules that separate ordinary people from those with extraordinary wealth and influence.
It’s not just a story of rich people having the means to hire good lawyers. It’s about a gross manipulation of the judicial system that allowed a serial abuser of young girls pretty much a free hand to do as he wished, at least until the curtain was drawn back.
Epstein is a mystery, and that’s an understandable weakness of this book. The world was his oyster, but he was driven by a bizarre sexual appetite for underage girls as young as 12. His full story has yet to be told.
He used his cash for years to hire subordinates — sometimes girls he had abused — to procure more girls. His conduct was duly noted, but nothing was done until a mother who learned what happened to her daughter complained to police.
Honest cops — God bless them — conducted a thorough, professional investigation.
They put Epstein’s residence under surveillance, identified and interviewed victims and associates, and built a rock-solid case that the local prosecutor did not want to touch with a 10-foot pole. Eventually, the FBI got involved, and it presented a rock-solid case that prompted federal prosecutors to run screaming from the room.
The initially successful coverup, however, became a problem years later when U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, one of the architects of this travesty, was nominated for U.S. Secretary of Labor.
That was one of Brown’s motivations for devoting months to the tale, delving into the fishy circumstances and locating and interviewing many Epstein victims.
She tells a tale of working for a newspaper with diminishing resources, balancing a variety of reporting duties while simultaneously pursuing Epstein and trying to maintain a semblance of a personal life.
The work not only took an emotional and physical toll on Brown, it was also dangerous. Epstein and his coverup crew were not kidding around. If they could not buy off their pursuers, well, they had other means.
But Brown stuck it out, and in the end, an imperfect justice triumphed.
Brown is not the only hero here. So, too, are lawyers for some Epstein victims who tried to or did drag him into court. Of course, Epstein solved lawsuit problems with generous settlements.
In her page-turner of a book, Brown explains how he could not fight off or buy off a free press.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.